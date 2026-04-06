Sources Have Weighed In on Taylor Swift’s ‘Priority’ in 2026

Insiders have reported that Taylor Swift's "priority" for 2026 is her personal life, rather than work, shutting down theories of a 'The Life of a Showgirl' tour.

"She and Travis are saving all their energy for the big summer they have coming up," the sources reported, with the A-list couple rumoured to be tying the knot this year.

"She does have another record in the works," they continued. "But there’s no pressure to release it anytime soon. It’s still very much in the creative stages."

Taylor Swift continues to be front and centre. And from her viral appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards to the release of her highly-anticipated music video for Opalite, she has dominated the headlines in 2026.

It is her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce that undoubtedly gets the world talking the most, with the couple announcing their engagement in August 2025.

And with their highly-anticipated nuptials rumoured to be taking place this summer, the A-list couple is said to be in "full planning mode".

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Sources highlighted their focus on the wedding over the weekend, responding to questions around whether the Father Figure singer would be touring with her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

"[Taylor] never meant to do a massive tour attached to it," insiders reported to the Daily Mail. "She does have another record in the works, but there’s no pressure to release it anytime soon. It’s still very much in the creative stages.

"Taylor’s priority right now is her personal life," the sources continued. "She and Travis are saving all their energy for the big summer they have coming up."

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This reportedly extends to their honeymoon as well as their wedding, with sources previously telling The Sun that the couple's "major priority" is spending time together.

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"They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time," sources told the publication. "Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.