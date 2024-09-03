Barn jackets are fast becoming the only coat to wear right now - here’s why they’re the perfect transitional cover up
Practicality meets style? Sign us up
While so much of fashion is about show stopping pieces that enter boldly into our consciousness until we can’t help but add them to our basket, sometimes it’s an unassuming item that takes hold. Occasionally a trend comes along so quietly that it isn’t until it gains momentum and you find yourself questioning why you don’t have one in your wardrobe already, you notice its influence. Such is the case with the latest jacket trend that I’ve been spotting everywhere as of late: the barn jacket.
Prior to its arrival on the fashion circuit, the boxy collared style jacket was most commonly seen on dog walks and countryside hikes. Serving practicality in spades thanks to its durable canvas (or occasionally waxed) fabric and low-maintenance appearance, it was definitely a sensible choice if not necessarily one made for its fashion prowess. That was until Miuccia Prada turned everything on its head, sending barn jackets down the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk worn alongside tasseled tops and sheer skirts. No longer did the barn jacket offer sense over style, now it was the whole moment.
Off the catwalks, it wasn’t until earlier this year that we saw how big our fashion appetite really was for the understated jacket style. Now the heatwave seems to have sadly departed, influencers have been grabbing their barn jackets for rainy days and balmy evenings alike. Most regularly worn alongside a classic white t-shirt or brightly coloured knit and straight leg jeans, the barn jacket has become the elevating accompaniment for all our favourite wardrobe staples.
A post shared by Jessica Skye (@_jessicaskye)
A photo posted by on
If you want to get your hands on a barn jacket and are wondering what style to go for, I’m here to help. While on the Prada catwalk, jackets were in shades of navy and beige, there’s no need to limit yourself to these hues. Khaki styles are also having a moment and will give your look a slight utilitarian edge while check styles give a more relaxed vintage feel.
To see all the options for yourself, keep scrolling for an edit of the best barn jackets to shop now…
Shop barn jackets
Mango's edition looks SO much more expensive than it's price tag. My favourite on this list.
Carhartt WIP's barn jackets have been a staple style among celebrities and influencers for years.
The patch pockets and chic gold buttons make Massimo Dutti's barn jacket feel chic and elevated.
Barbour's jacket has a subtle tartan check running through it for added interest.
Ralph Lauren's cotton jacket is dyed to give it a relaxed lived-in look.
For a trend led take on the jacket, I love Loewe's cropped trapeze style.
With a contrasting collar and slight fluted shape, Whistles barn jacket is an elegant imagining.
Made from 100% organic cotton, this barn jacket is perfect for warm autumn days.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
