15 Stylish Bridesmaid Dresses You'll Actually Want to Wear Again

Recently, my Whatsapp group chats have been filled with engagement announcements, first house purchases and baby scan photos. Call it the 'turning-30 effect'—or in my case, turning 33... And with it comes a whole host of questions, including, very importantly, where to find the best bridesmaid dresses. So, I've made it something of a habit to pitch in wherever I can, sourcing options that we'd all actually want to wear again.

Now I'm here to share everything I've learned. There's a lot to consider when choosing bridesmaid dresses—certainly more so than when choosing a wedding guest dress—largely because if you're dressing multiple people in the same thing, the dress has to be a genuine crowd-pleaser.

Key questions to keep in mind: what shade will work with the colour palette? Printed or plain? And what length best suits the occasion? And that's before you've even considered which styles are trending for spring and summer 2026.

Budget is worth thinking about early-on, too, as the figure will depend on how many bridesmaids you have and your overall wedding budget—or, how much your friends are willing to be set back by.

Clearly, there's a lot to consider, but get the above right and you'll be well on your way to finding something everyone (and most importantly, you) loves. Whether you need a final nudge or some initial inspiration, below is my edit of the best bridesmaid dresses to buy in 2026—midi, maxi and mini styles included.