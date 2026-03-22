Have you noticed the phenomenon whereby you wear an outfit that's a solid 6/10—in your defence, it's a Thursday!—but your finishing touch is a bag so flat-out fabulous that it quickly becomes a 10? Next question, is your life missing a bit of flat-out fabulousness? If so, keep reading.

Spring/Summer 2026 was the season for plus ones, with such a plethora of spring bag trends—from the practical to the polished to the, frankly, perfect—that you're spoilt for choice if you're in the market for an accessory upgrade.

From the revival of clutch bags, that storied '00s favourite, to long-handled bags that are the definition of elegance, don't shop until you've scrolled.

Long-Handled Bag

Prada SS26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Prada woman is likely to be toting a very particular bag this spring, namely a model with supremely long handles. Usually attached to a chic east-west receptacle, so named because of its specific dimensions, the long-handled bag is minimal and very Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded.

Slouchy Shoulder Bag

Dior SS26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For his inaugural collection at Dior, Jonathan Anderson might have created the perfect shoulder bag, a logoed style that you could actually carry in real life and not just if you're Carrie Bradshaw (imagine!). Soft, slouchy and capacious without overwhelming your outfit, it's everything you need from an everyday plus one.

Jigsaw Heckfield Suede Tote £195 at Jigsaw Structured enough to fit your laptop, but slouchy in disposition, Jigsaw's Heckfield tote has become a classic. Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Bucket Bag £199 at Massimo Dutti Massimo Dutti's leather handbags are some of the best on the high street, including this slouchy bucket style. Per Una Suede Top Handle Shoulder Bag £90 at M&S No one does affordable suede, slouchy in all the right places, better than Marks & Spencer. Zara Shiny Appliqué Tote Bag £59.99 at Zara A more playful option but one that, nevertheless, will fit seamlessly into your office wardrobe.

Clutch Bag

Bottega Veneta SS26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

We made a mental note about clutches way back in September. Why? Bottega Veneta. Louise Trotter's versions—candy-coloured to contrast with dusky pink suiting or intricately woven—were utterly delicious and, roomy enough to accommodate a laptop, made a case for a work bag that isn't strapped to one's back or slung across the body.

Multi-Pocket Bag

Miu Miu SS26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu's apron dresses made a splash last season but so too did its multi-pocket suede bags. They couldn't be more perfect if you're always trying, and failing, to streamline your possessions—not to mention keep them in perfect order en route to wherever you're headed.

Mango Leather Bowling Bag With Pockets £169.99 at Mango Giving this season's trending bowling handbag even more capacity with front pockets, Mango's is our number one high-street bag for spring. Prada Prada Route Large Canvas And Leather Tote Bag £2,150 at Prada Prada's canvas-and-leather tote, complete with pockets, is perfect if you like carrying the kitchen sink. Max Mara Large Leather Top-Handle Bag £1,810 at Mytheresa Giving a top-handle bag extra room via pockets, Max Mara's bag ticks off several trends for spring. Miu Miu Utilitaire Suede Shoulder Bag £2,400 at Miu Miu A thick strap, plus roomy exterior pockets, makes this suede bag a dream to carry.

City-Meets-Beach Bag

Fendi SS26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fendi's multi-hued woven tote created a new bag genre: the city-meets-beach bag. Practically sized for a paperback, sun cream and your choice of snack, but also more than capable of passing muster in the office this summer, it's the smartest buy if you want a bag that does both.

The Row Barn Mini Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote £820 at Net-a-Porter Beachy yet elegant, The Row's canvas tote could liven up summer tailoring or, equally, pair with a black triangle bikini. Arket Leather Detail Mesh Tote Bag £119 at Arket Team Arket's mesh bag with a cotton tee, toe-loop sandals and crisp Bermudas. Chloé Spin Tote Bag £1,790 at Chloé Chloé's leather tote, trimmed in raffia, will ease your office wardrobe into a more summery frame of mind. Tod's Shopping Bag £1,760 at Tod's Roomy enough for your tech—or a hardback and bottle of sun cream—Tod's tote does it all.

Neat Top-Handle Bag

Tory Burch SS26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The top handle might seem like the most traditional of the line up, but that would be discounting Loewe. For their first collection, the brand's creative director duo, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, decided to riff on a house classic, the Amazona, creating a new edition designed to gape open (it's secured inside with a concealed fastening, don't worry), with extra-long zips and eye-popping shades of leather. Who's traditional now?