Don't Shop Until You've Read Our Guide to the Best Spring Bag Trends for 2026

The definitive guide

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SPRING 2026 BAG TRENDS
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
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Have you noticed the phenomenon whereby you wear an outfit that's a solid 6/10—in your defence, it's a Thursday!—but your finishing touch is a bag so flat-out fabulous that it quickly becomes a 10? Next question, is your life missing a bit of flat-out fabulousness? If so, keep reading.

Spring/Summer 2026 was the season for plus ones, with such a plethora of spring bag trends—from the practical to the polished to the, frankly, perfect—that you're spoilt for choice if you're in the market for an accessory upgrade.

From the revival of clutch bags, that storied '00s favourite, to long-handled bags that are the definition of elegance, don't shop until you've scrolled.

Long-Handled Bag

Prada

Prada SS26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Prada woman is likely to be toting a very particular bag this spring, namely a model with supremely long handles. Usually attached to a chic east-west receptacle, so named because of its specific dimensions, the long-handled bag is minimal and very Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded.

Slouchy Shoulder Bag

Dior

Dior SS26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For his inaugural collection at Dior, Jonathan Anderson might have created the perfect shoulder bag, a logoed style that you could actually carry in real life and not just if you're Carrie Bradshaw (imagine!). Soft, slouchy and capacious without overwhelming your outfit, it's everything you need from an everyday plus one.

Clutch Bag

Bottega Veneta clutch bag

Bottega Veneta SS26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

We made a mental note about clutches way back in September. Why? Bottega Veneta. Louise Trotter's versions—candy-coloured to contrast with dusky pink suiting or intricately woven—were utterly delicious and, roomy enough to accommodate a laptop, made a case for a work bag that isn't strapped to one's back or slung across the body.

Multi-Pocket Bag

Miu Miu

Miu Miu SS26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu's apron dresses made a splash last season but so too did its multi-pocket suede bags. They couldn't be more perfect if you're always trying, and failing, to streamline your possessions—not to mention keep them in perfect order en route to wherever you're headed.

City-Meets-Beach Bag

Fendi

Fendi SS26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fendi's multi-hued woven tote created a new bag genre: the city-meets-beach bag. Practically sized for a paperback, sun cream and your choice of snack, but also more than capable of passing muster in the office this summer, it's the smartest buy if you want a bag that does both.

Neat Top-Handle Bag

Loewe

Tory Burch SS26

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The top handle might seem like the most traditional of the line up, but that would be discounting Loewe. For their first collection, the brand's creative director duo, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, decided to riff on a house classic, the Amazona, creating a new edition designed to gape open (it's secured inside with a concealed fastening, don't worry), with extra-long zips and eye-popping shades of leather. Who's traditional now?

Natalie Hammond
Natalie Hammond
Freelance Fashion Writer

Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.