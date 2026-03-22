Don't Shop Until You've Read Our Guide to the Best Spring Bag Trends for 2026
The definitive guide
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Have you noticed the phenomenon whereby you wear an outfit that's a solid 6/10—in your defence, it's a Thursday!—but your finishing touch is a bag so flat-out fabulous that it quickly becomes a 10? Next question, is your life missing a bit of flat-out fabulousness? If so, keep reading.
Spring/Summer 2026 was the season for plus ones, with such a plethora of spring bag trends—from the practical to the polished to the, frankly, perfect—that you're spoilt for choice if you're in the market for an accessory upgrade.
From the revival of clutch bags, that storied '00s favourite, to long-handled bags that are the definition of elegance, don't shop until you've scrolled.
Long-Handled Bag
The Prada woman is likely to be toting a very particular bag this spring, namely a model with supremely long handles. Usually attached to a chic east-west receptacle, so named because of its specific dimensions, the long-handled bag is minimal and very Carolyn Bessette Kennedy-coded.
There's been such a rush on Matthieu Blazy's Chanel, particularly the wickedly good heeled pumps, but don't forget the bags. The long straps on this small flap bag make it an irresistable purchase.
Slouchy Shoulder Bag
For his inaugural collection at Dior, Jonathan Anderson might have created the perfect shoulder bag, a logoed style that you could actually carry in real life and not just if you're Carrie Bradshaw (imagine!). Soft, slouchy and capacious without overwhelming your outfit, it's everything you need from an everyday plus one.
Clutch Bag
We made a mental note about clutches way back in September. Why? Bottega Veneta. Louise Trotter's versions—candy-coloured to contrast with dusky pink suiting or intricately woven—were utterly delicious and, roomy enough to accommodate a laptop, made a case for a work bag that isn't strapped to one's back or slung across the body.
Freja is our new favourite mid-priced handbag label—and this foldover clutch is next on the wish list.
Multi-Pocket Bag
Miu Miu's apron dresses made a splash last season but so too did its multi-pocket suede bags. They couldn't be more perfect if you're always trying, and failing, to streamline your possessions—not to mention keep them in perfect order en route to wherever you're headed.
City-Meets-Beach Bag
Fendi's multi-hued woven tote created a new bag genre: the city-meets-beach bag. Practically sized for a paperback, sun cream and your choice of snack, but also more than capable of passing muster in the office this summer, it's the smartest buy if you want a bag that does both.
Neat Top-Handle Bag
The top handle might seem like the most traditional of the line up, but that would be discounting Loewe. For their first collection, the brand's creative director duo, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, decided to riff on a house classic, the Amazona, creating a new edition designed to gape open (it's secured inside with a concealed fastening, don't worry), with extra-long zips and eye-popping shades of leather. Who's traditional now?
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.