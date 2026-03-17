With unseasonably warm temperatures in Paris, there was a collective scramble for something lighter to wear but, crucially, not too light should the weather do a volte face. For those who'd previously consulted the forecast and planned accordingly, this meant one item of clothing in particular: spring dresses.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It might not actually be spring, but tell that to show-goers in Paris last week, who pressed fast-forward on a garment that has a relatively brief shelf life, sure, but is fairly critical from now until approximately the middle of May. The spring dress shares characteristics with the kind of styles you might wear in summer, but with a few optional additions (long sleeves, a midi, or even maxi, hemline, and perhaps even a knitted fabrication) to ensure you're covered if the heavens decide to open.

It also doesn't shout quite as loudly as something you might wear in summer. Instead of leopard spots or statement florals, you're more likely to see stripes or subtle paisley in spring. That's not to say you have to stick to neutrals, however. The Cut's Lindsay Peoples chose a tomato red turtleneck dress for Loewe, which, incidentally, coincided with one greyer day in Paris—and lifted the mood on the streets in absence of sun. Another approach is a sleeveless knitted dress that's light enough for double digits—and can be accessorised accordingly.

Article continues below

Renia Jaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renia Jaz did exactly this, teaming a long column dress—sleeveless and falling straight to ankle-height—with plum leather gloves. I spotted this flex elsewhere in Paris (Chloe King added a chartreuse pair to a cream pinafore dress). In both cases, it added not just warmth but additional personality. Layering is also key, whether you pop a long-sleeved cotton top under something without sleeves or style a shorter dress over jeans (factor a spring jacket into the equation and you're really sorted).

Shop The Best Spring Dresses