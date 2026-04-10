Festival fashion is one of those terms divisive enough to split any group in two: the lovers and the loathers. The flower crowns may have been left firmly in 2016, but there's still a free-spirited energy to festival dressing that can conjure strong reactions from even the most broad-minded fashion fan.

For the lovers—those who lean into boho, sporty EDM style or are happy to embrace vibrant colours and bold prints—festivals are a great opportunity to push your aesthetic further than everyday dressing allows.

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For the loathers, the typical festival fashion dress code is entirely optional. Jeans, a simple tee and ankle boots will always suffice, as will a minimalist mini, which I've built out into a full look below.

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There are, however, a few golden rules worth keeping in mind across the board. First: leave your designer sunglasses at home. One flick of the head and they'll be off and under somebody's foot before you know it. Trust me, I speak from experience.

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Second, footwear should be your first port of call; everything else can be built around it. Trainers offer the most comfort but often don't hold up in rain and mud—nobody wants soggy socks.

Wellies tackle this terrain excellently but can feel incredibly heavy over a long day, so deploy them only when necessary. Sandals, meanwhile, work brilliantly on scorching dry days when your festival of choice is a little more relaxed, say, the Soho House festival.

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Below, your festival fashion moodboard for the season, sorted by style personality. Scroll on to see which cohort suits you best.

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The 2026 Festival Dressing Guide, By Personality

The Music-Loving Minimalist

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Minimalist fashion fans will likely recoil at the traditional festival fashion moodboard with floaty separates, bold colours and statement prints, but there is a way to approach festival dressing without all the noise. A clean-cut mini dress, sandals and a cropped trench coat is one look that won't steer you far wrong. You could also get a bit more creative with your eyeliner to lean more into the free-spirited look.

The Bold Bohemian

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Boho and festival fashion go hand in hand. Denim shorts, leather boots and a floaty blouse form easy staples that can be accessorised as you wish. To truly lean into the boho feel, a wide leather belt and a fringe bag—large enough to hold a water bottle, jumper, blister plasters and phone charger—are two particularly strong additions.

The Eccentric EDM Lover

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The key element to consider when putting together your festival look is comfort. You'll often be on your feet for over ten hours a day, and if you're in the UK, the weather can change in an instant. Tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a linen shirt thrown over the top are among the safest options on the comfort front, while an animal print bag acts as a focal point.

The Country Music Mega Fan

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The country music lover has a laid-back, countryside-cool energy that is somehow still polished. Cowboy boots are an obvious foundation—just be sure to break them in before you hit the festival field—along with a statement pair of sunglasses, a hat to keep off the sun and a boiler suit that's warm enough to go jacket-free.

The Practical Pop Lover

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Remember Kate Moss's iconic Glastonbury gold mini dress? It remains particularly strong festival inspiration, Hunter wellies and all. Note the wipe-down crossbody bag and rain mac too, a practical festival-goer's best allies.