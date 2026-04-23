There’s something to be said for the kind of accessory that’s so fabulous, so statement-making that it’s a flex all by itself, not just the ultimate finishing touch but a “one and done” style manoeuvre. Already this season, we've witnessed the impact of the Maison Celine belt in elevating every outfit, worn almost as a badge of honour, but next is a pair of sunglasses. Correction, it’s the shape of one’s sunglasses. Because after seasons of minimal shades, a frame that takes up more real estate on your face—i.e. eyebrow to lower cheekbone—is back.

On the streets of Paris Fashion Week, shield sunglasses weren’t just noticeable because of their size but rather because they were more frequently spotted than almost every other shape you can think of, gaining the edge on curvaceous oval frames popularised by Celine, as well as evergreen styles like Prada’s Symbole.

The shield, which gets its name from the unbroken lens that “shields” both eyes (or at least creates the illusion of doing so courtesy of an inconspicuous bridge), is also referred to as the “mask” or the “visor”, with a rare ability to be either retro-tinged or futuristically sporty.

Article continues below

Loewe SS26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loewe’s SS26 collection included a shield that fit into the second category. In fact, its first look (of its inaugural season under new creative leadership) was a seamless leather jacket, streamlined aqua booties and shield sunglasses—straight across the top, curved at the bottom and contributing an undeniable layer of cool.

Their beauty lies in the fact that, despite almost looking like performance wear, you could style them with anything from tailoring to denim to swimwear. Other designers to have a shield in their eyewear line-up include Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Ferragamo and Phoebe Philo, whose near-perfect version of the shield continue to sell out every time they are restocked.

Victoria Beckham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several brands, meanwhile, haven’t gone sporty or vintage (Philo’s conker acetate was modern yet retro-inflected), but Y2K. The WAGs knew a thing or two about shield sunglasses. In 2004, Victoria Beckham wore tinted shield frames, a white trucker hat and a tank emblazoned with “England” (she was at the Euros, obviously). More than 20 years later, the designer is just as committed to shields away from the pitch, with her very own version—an oversized frame that’s angular yet soft at the edges; perfect for making a statement or, equally, flying under the radar.

Tracee Ellis Ross (Image credit: Getty Images)

As you might have already sussed, the shield is very celebrity-coded. Not only do they cover a significant portion of one’s face (add a baseball cap and you’re really in business to go incognito), but they take a certain level of confidence—A-list chutzpah, shall we say—to pull off (Tracee Ellis Ross lives in shields). For the slightly more faint-hearted, a gateway pair might be Chimi’s , Ferragamo’s or St Agni’s , all of which are elegantly minimal shields. The finishing touch to your finishing-touch accessory? A scraped-back hairstyle so your sunglasses take centre stage, no ifs, buts or flyaways.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors