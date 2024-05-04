No capsule wardrobe is complete without a trench coat, the perfect pair of jeans, and – of course – a white shirt (or five).

The beauty of the white shirt is that it comes in multiple forms and crucially, can be dressed up and down. It may be buttoned to the neck beneath a trouser suit or worn atop a vest, with denim shorts. Buy a classic button-down a few sizes larger, belt it at the waist and you have a chic mini dress. Find one with an oversized collar or artfully placed embroidery and it instantly elevates favourite denim.

Undeniably, a finely starched cotton shirt has corporate undertones – but this season, thanks to the office siren trend, we're leaning into that with sleekly fitted styles. Meanwhile, the importance of a linen shirt cannot be underestimated – both as a beachside cover-up and for summers in the city.

From crisp cotton button-downs and breezy linen styles to shirts with blouson sleeves and contemporary detailing, I've rounded up 20 of the very best white shirts to shop now.

LINEN

Easy, breezy and oh-so chic, the linen shirt is a summer essential. Do like content creator Neelam Gill and wear it half-tucked into tailored trousers, or bring it with you in your suitcase for styling over a bikini and with frayed-hem shorts. Just remember to bring a steamer.

CLASSIC

You cant go wrong with a classic white shirt. Opt for one slightly oversized and wear it with everything from long denim shorts and pointed slingbacks to high-waist, tailored trousers. Add a statement bangle over the cuff for a chic accent.

BLOUSON SLEEVES

A gathered sleeve adds a little romance to the humble white shirt. This style is the perfect partner to low-slung linen trousers or vintage-wash jeans. A frill detail or pie-crust collar lends a retro touch, which I'm always here for.

FITTED

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We have the office siren trend (popularised by TikTok) to thank for the return of the fitted shirt. No longer reserved for the boardroom, 2024's iteration is best styled with baggy jeans or a column skirt.

ELEVATED DETAILING

The devil is in the detail; think white shirts with artful pleats, embroidery or ties instead of buttons. Rethink the classic silhouette, too, considering wrap or tie-front styles to reinvigorate workwear.