20 of the best white shirts, according to a fashion editor

It's a capsule wardrobe staple

slipintostyle white shirt
(Image credit: L-R: @nlmarilyn, @clairerose, @slipintostyle, @lisaingmarinelli)
published

No capsule wardrobe is complete without a trench coat, the perfect pair of jeans, and – of course – a white shirt (or five).

The beauty of the white shirt is that it comes in multiple forms and crucially, can be dressed up and down. It may be buttoned to the neck beneath a trouser suit or worn atop a vest, with denim shorts. Buy a classic button-down a few sizes larger, belt it at the waist and you have a chic mini dress. Find one with an oversized collar or artfully placed embroidery and it instantly elevates favourite denim.

Undeniably, a finely starched cotton shirt has corporate undertones – but this season, thanks to the office siren trend, we're leaning into that with sleekly fitted styles. Meanwhile, the importance of a linen shirt cannot be underestimated – both as a beachside cover-up and for summers in the city.

From crisp cotton button-downs and breezy linen styles to shirts with blouson sleeves and contemporary detailing, I've rounded up 20 of the very best white shirts to shop now.

LINEN

linen shirts

(Image credit: L-R: H&M, @neelam.ahooja, Getty)

Easy, breezy and oh-so chic, the linen shirt is a summer essential. Do like content creator Neelam Gill and wear it half-tucked into tailored trousers, or bring it with you in your suitcase for styling over a bikini and with frayed-hem shorts. Just remember to bring a steamer.

Arket loose linen shirt
Uniqlo premium linen shirt
With Nothing Underneath The Weekend shirt
H&M linen-blend shirt
CLASSIC

classic white shirts

(Image credit: L-R: @nlmarilyn, @clairerose, @slipintostyle, @lisaingmarinelli)

You cant go wrong with a classic white shirt. Opt for one slightly oversized and wear it with everything from long denim shorts and pointed slingbacks to high-waist, tailored trousers. Add a statement bangle over the cuff for a chic accent.

& Other Stories relaxed-fit shirt
Balzac Hector shirt
Reiss Jenny cotton-poplin shirt
With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend shirt
BLOUSON SLEEVES

blouson sleeve shirts

(Image credit: L-R: @pennygoldstone, @lisonseb, & Other Stories)

A gathered sleeve adds a little romance to the humble white shirt. This style is the perfect partner to low-slung linen trousers or vintage-wash jeans. A frill detail or pie-crust collar lends a retro touch, which I'm always here for.

& Other Stories frill-trimmed shirt
Mango gathered-back shirt
Sézane Rosie shirt
Christy Lynn Ciara top
FITTED

fitted shirts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We have the office siren trend (popularised by TikTok) to thank for the return of the fitted shirt. No longer reserved for the boardroom, 2024's iteration is best styled with baggy jeans or a column skirt.

Interior The Freddy shirt
Reformation Jodie shirt
Reformation Macy shirt
Mango slim-fit shirt
ELEVATED DETAILING

Contemporary shirts

(Image credit: L-R: @mijaporter, @venswifestyle, @anoukyve)

The devil is in the detail; think white shirts with artful pleats, embroidery or ties instead of buttons. Rethink the classic silhouette, too, considering wrap or tie-front styles to reinvigorate workwear.

& Other Stories tie-front shirt
Alemais embroidered shirt
It's 9pm Heart on My Sleeves shirt
Arket asymmetric wrap shirt
Natalie Hughes
Fashion Editor

Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.

