Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber and Taylor Swift all can’t get enough of this affordable summer dress brand

What do Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber and Taylor Swift all have in common? Aside from exceptional bone structure and millions of Instagram followers, they all can’t stop wearing summer dresses by Californian-founded slow-fashion brand, DÔEN.

Known for their pretty floral designs that take inspiration from vintage styles, DÔEN may be the best-kept secret of all our favourite celebs when it comes to effortless summer dressing—that is until we spotted it and had to let you in on it.

Just this week Selena Gomez took to her Instagram stories, posing in a floaty blue dress by the brand. Paired with a Dutch braid and ballet flats, she was tapping into the cottage-core trend in the best way possible.

(Image credit: Instagram: @Selenagomez)

And, this isn’t the first time Selena’s opted for a DÔEN dress. Earlier this year, while filming in her kitchen, she looked every bit the countryside dream in their white puff-sleeve Ischia dress. The style, which is made from super soft organic cotton, is still online now so you can follow her lead and waft around in your own soft-girl summer fantasy.

It seems Selena’s not the only one with a plethora of DÔEN dresses hiding in her wardrobe as Kaia Gerber, Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner have all been spotted rocking dresses by the brand too. From Taylor’s off-the-shoulder style in her US Independence Day photo dump to Kylie’s floral dress-clad selfie taken on her private jet, we’re taking this as proof that these dresses really are what the celebs are actually wearing on their down days.

(Image credit: Instagram: @taylorswift)

(Image credit: Instagram: @kyliejenner)

Want to get your hands on a DÔEN dress of your own? Scroll on for our edit of the best dresses to shop right now, including a few styles the celebrities actually wear.