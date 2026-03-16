The Spring 2026 Makeup Trends Set to Define the Season

Spring may technically still be weeks away, but with the wind howling outside and the lights on at 2 pm while I write this, I’m more than ready to start thinking about it. If there’s one thing I love about makeup, it’s its ability to shift a mood instantly—a swipe of colour can feel like escapism, optimism, even a little rebellion against grey skies. Traditionally, spring beauty leans into the nonchalant and understated. But this season the mood is slightly different. Makeup is becoming expressive again—just in a softer, looser way. Think blurred, French-girl lips, flushed skin, ‘saucy’ cheeks and the word ‘cloud’ being used to describe almost everything. And frankly, I’ll be damned if I’m waiting until the end of March to try them. If spring still feels a long way off, consider these looks a small act of seasonal optimism.

The overall mood is effortless and modern, reflecting the lighter energy that comes with the arrival of Spring. Marco Antonio, CHANEL Makeup Artist

‘Pilates’ Glow

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Radiant skin remains the starting point for almost every runway look this season, but the finish is evolving. Instead of ultra-reflective glass skin, the new complexion trend is softer and more believable—hydrated, fresh and slightly luminous, like you’ve just left a reformer class, or as makeup artist Bernicia Boateng likes to call it, ‘cloud skin’. “It’s a beautifully diffused complexion that still looks like skin, with gentle radiance. We saw a lot of this backstage across the Spring Summer 2026 shows, where makeup artists focused on creating a softly blurred base that felt effortless and breathable.”

The key, say makeup artists, is focusing on skin preparation; start with really hydrated skin and apply foundation in thin layers where you need it most rather than full coverage everywhere,” recommends Boateng. “For those who want longevity but still want a natural-looking base, I often sheer out foundation with a damp sponge or mix it with moisturiser to create a lighter veil on the skin while keeping its beautiful wear time.”

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Blood-Rush Blush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blush is central to looks this spring, but it’s not a nod towards blush blindness or ‘cold girl’ flush of previous seasons, it’s suacier. Think of Margot Robbie’s Kathy in that Wuthering Heights scene as a direct reference. Across the catwalk, colour was blended across cheeks like a wash of pigment, creating a diffused, watercolour effect. Makeup artists are calling it a ‘natural, elemental, running-in-the-meadows’ effect. “This is definitely the season to drape blush across the face for a romantic, slightly sun-kissed look,” says celebrity makeup artist Mickey Phillips . Instead of precise contour placement, Phillips suggests layering the colour until you get a soft, sun-kissed effect. “Use a damp sponge after application to make the blush look more like it's coming from under the skin,” says Phillips.

Blurred Lips

Spring’s lips are deliciously undefined and softly blurred, creating a plumper look that feels effortless rather than overdone. Chanel makeup artist Marco Antonio is a fan of this anti-precise approach, noting that “soft, diffused lips look more natural and effortless.” It also reflects his broader philosophy of “enhancing natural beauty while adding one standout feature,” with blurred lips serving as that subtle focal point. To achieve the effect, he suggests “tapping a small amount of concealer around the lip before applying the colour with my finger on the centre of the lip and blending outwards.” The result is subtle, diffused and highly wearable—think softly clouded edges paired with hydrated, pillowy lips.

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Watercolour Lids

After years of neutral palettes, eyeshadow is getting playful again—but in sheer, painterly layers rather than bold graphic shapes. Pastels, mineral tones and soft pigments are blended across lids like watercolour paint, creating a dreamy wash of colour that feels light and modern. Celebrity makeup artist Christian Briceno recommends keeping the colour somewhat transparent for a more wearable effect. As he explains, “People want something lived in and expressive. Softly blended pastels or mineral tones across the lid look almost airbrushed. The finish stays diffused and cloudlike, never opaque.” For application, Briceno advises restraint and patience: “Pick one [colour] and build slowly with a fluffy brush, then diffuse edges until there’s no visible start or stop line. Keep the lower lash line clean or softly blended with the same tone.” If you’re working with a sheer cream blush, your most handy art tool—your fingers—will help tap, blend and softly diffuse the colour across the lid.

90s Smudge

Eyeliner is officially loosening its grip. Instead of sharp flicks and precise lines, the focus has shifted to smoked-out under-eyes that give the face a slightly undone, late-night feel. The mood nods to grunge and the supermodel era of beauty—so much so that Gucci’s show featured Kate Moss herself, reinforcing the throwback spirit. As Gucci Beauty put it, “The look, created by makeup artist Sam Visser, captures a raw, nostalgic glamour that feels straight out of the early 2000s nightlife scene.” The result is moody, imperfect and effortlessly cool. To make it feel right for spring, keep the remaining makeup light and fresh. Swap heavy black liner for a softer charcoal or taupe pencil and smudge it just along the lower lash line. Pair it with luminous skin, brushed-up brows and a sheer balm or gloss so the look feels airy and modern—more “slept-in chic” than full-on grunge.

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