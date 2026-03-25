Spring is a notoriously tricky time of year when it comes to knowing how best to dress—and that extends to footwear, too. While advice about clever layering and the chicest between-seasons jackets is ubiquitous, far less attention is paid to what we’re actually putting on our feet, which arguably is the most important element of all. Why? Because get it wrong, and there's nothing quite so misery-inducing. Think: wet toes squelching their way through the day after an unexpected bout of rain, feet left freezing when you've been overly optimistic in breaking out the sandals, or worst of all, a much-loved pair of shoes that simply doesn't survive the realities of April's ever-changing weather.

It’s precisely this kind of unpredictability that makes boots feel like the most sensible, and stylish, seasonal solution—and luckily, designers have put forward plenty of fabulous options for spring 2026. Unlike the styles that prevailed for the autumn/winter season, the biggest spring boot trends lean into the season's lighter vibes, favouring sleeker shapes, softer palettes and refined fabrications that ooze a certain versatility and ease.

Insights from industry experts, coupled with early search data and my own observations from the recent Fashion Week front row, point to four standout styles set to define the months ahead—from second-skin sock boots and rich suede finishes to reworked bikers. Below, the boot trends set to dominate spring 2026, and the best pairs to buy.

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The Spring 2026 Boot Trends Worth Knowing Now

Sock Boots

"I never thought I’d want a flat sock boot until I saw it styled with oversized knitwear and wide leg trousers at The Row," says celebrity stylist Corina Gaffey. As ever, the cult 'quiet luxury' brand is largely to thank for one of the biggest trends of the season—namely, "a fresh iteration of the sock boot that's a little riff on the boxing style from last year, but cleaner," as Gaffey explains. This time around, "it feels sporty, minimal and chic all in one," and the fact that Le Monde Beryl, Dear Frances and Toteme have all come out with their own iterations guarantees this is an 'it' boot in the making. The data suggests so, too: on LTK, searches for the style increased by nearly 20% in just the past two weeks.

As for the styling? Gaffey suggests taking cues from the Altuzarra runway, where sock boots were paired with breezy balloon trousers and sheer floral dresses to create a stylish, streamlined contrast. "But they'd also work so well slipped under straight-leg denim and with a leather skirt, too, for something a little sharper," she says.

Suede Boots

Suede and spring have always gone hand-in-hand, and this season is no different—especially because the soft, textured leather lends itself so beautifully to the boho and Western trends that are everywhere this season. Slouchy suede boots were a particular standout at the likes of Isabel Marant and Missoni, while more structured styles from Toteme and Saint Laurent are also in high demand right now, with searches for the latter up by 100% on Net-A-Porter in the past three months alone.

"Customers are consistently gravitating towards rich brown and burgundy suedes, which are often proving more popular than classic black leather, even in the face of unpredictable British weather," explains Josie Gardner, Harrods' head of buying for shoes, accessories and childrenswear. Just make sure you're armed with a good suede protector spray to keep your boots looking pristine whatever the weather throws your way.

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Snake Print Boots

On LTK, customer searches for snake print boots have risen by 133% in the past two weeks—and all the evidence suggests the trend will only keep growing as the season goes on. Stylist Corina Gaffey explains their appeal: "The snakeskin print adds depth and a little cool-girl edge without the need for a statement shade, if you are more of a minimalist wanting to make an impact with your footwear. Like leopard, snake print is practically neutral and looks great with monochromatic looks." Just make sure to opt for a kitten or non-existent heel to ensure the vibe is more cool than costume.

Biker Boots

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

When it comes to practical footwear, you can't get much better than biker boots—which is probably why they remain a winter go-to with staying power well into spring. "The resurgence of the biker boot remains strong, especially following the sell-out success of Miu Miu’s buckle biker boot," says Harrods' head buyer Josie Gardner. "A wave of interpretations of the iconic shape have emerged this season from leading brands including Chloé, Jimmy Choo and Ganni, with countless high-street versions further cementing the style’s status as a must-have." Style with floaty boho and typically 'feminine' pieces to create a chic contrast, or pair with tucked-in straight-leg jeans, a light knit and a jacket for an easy everyday look that will work come rain or shine.