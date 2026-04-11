I’m ashamed to admit that, having attended countless weddings over the years, I’ve become something of a lazy guest. Not in spirit, of course—but when it comes to my outfits. Faced with a calendar increasingly chock-full of nuptials, I’ve tended to default to the easiest possible solution: a “one and done” dress that requires minimal thought, yet does the job every time.

Reliable, yes—but also predictable and a little uninspired. My friends and family deserve better! And so too does my wardrobe, which is currently bursting with variations on floaty, floral, one-hit-wonders that rarely see the light of day again. That’s why, for 2026, I’ve tasked myself with putting together stylish wedding guest outfits that don't rely on a dress at all.

Because while a great wedding guest dress will always have its place, it’s far from the only option. In researching this article, I've found myself newly inspired to venture beyond my usual formula—and actually start having fun with wedding guest dressing again, by way of chic co-ords, statement skirts, breezy tailoring, elegant jumpsuits and more.

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And now, I'm passing my learnings directly on to you. Below, my new favourite wedding guest outfit formulas to see you through the 2026 season in style—and all built around pieces you'll wear again and again.

The Printed Trouser Set

If you, like me, favour ease when it comes to wedding guest dressing, a jazzy trouser set is an excellent solution. Alémais is always my go-to for these, as it balances fabulous prints with breezy silhouettes, oozing an effortless chic vibe that Aussies do so well. The best sets are those that you know you'll wear separately, too: I'd pair this open-back top with jeans and flip flops, and the trousers with a plain white tank and sandals for more casual occasions.

The Monochrome Moment

Minimalists, this one's for you! Audrey Hepburn meets Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in this pared-back black-and-white look, that is as simple as it is timelessly elegant. Opting for cotton and linen materials will help keep you cool in the height of summer, while strappy leather heels and sculptural earrings add a sense of occasion.

The Elegant Jumpsuit

Can't quite resist the allure of a single-item look? Understandable, but change things up with a jumpsuit instead. Rat & Boa's voluminous Sicily style is an insider favourite, and cuts a particularly striking figure when worn with a chain belt at the waist. It'll work beautifully with flat sandals for beach dinners on your summer holidays, too.

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The Statement Skirt

I've said it before and I'll say it again: every wardrobe needs a good statement skirt (or three). There's truly no end to all the different ways it can be worn—wedding guest look, included. Given the formality of the situation, sidestep the usual white t-shirt in favour of a silky cami, or a pretty cardi if the weather allows. I'd lean heavy into the feminine by adding pearly earrings and kitten heels to complete the ensemble.

The Sunshine Co-Ord

Co-ords make everyday style effortless, and they can do the same for wedding dressing, too. An embroidered cropped top and short skirt duo lends itself perfectly to a tropical or beach-side wedding—just add big sunnies, colourful beads, a designer bag and heeled flip-flops for good measure.

The Linen Suit

If a linen suit is a man's summer wedding go-to, there's no reason it can't be ours, too. Go mildly oversized, opt for a seasonal colour and pair with a lace-trim cami—then add heels and fabulous accessories to amp up the glamour.