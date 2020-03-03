Wedding guest dresses for every shape, style and budget

Wedding guest dresses can be a nightmare to shop for, so we've edited the best styles for you to shop now.

With wedding season in full swing, the quest for the perfect guest dress has begun. Do you go long? Short? Floaty or fitted? This season, sophisticated prints, florals and rich velvets are filling the rails, meaning there are plenty of wedding guest dresses in the shops to choose from.

Summer wedding guest dresses

I’ll be honest, for me, spring and summer are the best seasons to dress for a wedding. There are more dress options, and you can be a bit more daring with your sartorial choices.

For a destination wedding where heat is a big factor, going slinky will ensure you keep your cool all day. Look to Ghost, Halston Heritage, La Ligne and the Row for minimal slip dresses – and French Connection and Topshop for the affordable take on the trend.

The maximalist fans will be glad to hear that our love affair with print has been revived for the new season, whether that’s polka dots, florals or shell prints. Look to GANNI, STAUD, Rixo, Kitri for some vintage-inspired buys, and Dodo Bar Or, Rosie Assoulin, Zimmermann and Needle & Thread for modern classics with a twist.

If you’re going to a black tie wedding, stick to a midi or maxi length dress for maximum elegance. You won’t go wrong with something from Chanel, Givenchy or Ralph & Russo if you’re looking to splash out a bit.

Of course, the high street is a great go-to if you’re struggling, with & Other Stories, Whistles, Mango, Zara and Arket all offering everything from ethereal dresses to elegant jumpsuits.

To bring your look up to date for summer 2020, accessorise with a pearl bag and a barely-there sandal.

Winter wedding guest dresses

You might argue that wedding guest dressing in autumn and winter is a bit more of a challenge. Wind is bitterly cold and heels on an icy path are never a good idea. Plus, it doesn’t seem ideal if you have to sit through the church service or reception wrapped up in a coat and scarf either.

And if you think a black cocktail dress is your only option, think again. A splash of red always goes down a treat, and we’re all for metallic hues – shop our edit of the best winter wedding guest dresses here.

Without further ado, scroll on to shop Marie Claire’s edit of the best wedding guest dresses for summer.