Wedding guest dresses for every shape, style and budget

Wedding guest dresses can be a nightmare to shop for, so we've edited the best styles for you to shop now.

With wedding season in full swing, the quest for the perfect guest dress has begun. Do you go long? Short? Floaty or fitted? This season, sophisticated prints, florals and rich velvets are filling the rails, meaning there are plenty of wedding guest dresses in the shops to choose from.

Summer wedding guest dresses

I’ll be honest, for me, spring and summer are the best seasons to dress for a wedding. There are more dress options, and you can be a bit more daring with your sartorial choices.

For a destination wedding where heat is a big factor, going slinky will ensure you keep your cool all day. Look to Ghost, Halston Heritage, La Ligne and the Row for minimal slip dresses – and French Connection and Topshop for the affordable take on the trend.

The maximalist fans will be glad to hear that our love affair with print has been revived for the new season, whether that’s polka dots, florals or shell prints. Look to GANNI, STAUD, Rixo, Kitri for some vintage-inspired buys, and Dodo Bar Or, Rosie Assoulin, Zimmermann and Needle & Thread for modern classics with a twist.

If you’re going to a black tie wedding, stick to a midi or maxi length dress for maximum elegance. You won’t go wrong with something from Chanel, Givenchy or Ralph & Russo if you’re looking to splash out a bit.

Of course, the high street is a great go-to if you’re struggling, with & Other Stories, Whistles, Mango, Zara and Arket all offering everything from ethereal dresses to elegant jumpsuits.

To bring your look up to date for summer 2020, accessorise with a pearl bag and a barely-there sandal.

Winter wedding guest dresses

You might argue that wedding guest dressing in autumn and winter is a bit more of a challenge. Wind is bitterly cold and heels on an icy path are never a good idea. Plus, it doesn’t seem ideal if you have to sit through the church service or reception wrapped up in a coat and scarf either.

And if you think a black cocktail dress is your only option, think again. A splash of red always goes down a treat, and we’re all for metallic hues – shop our edit of the best winter wedding guest dresses here.

Without further ado, scroll on to shop Marie Claire’s edit of the best wedding guest dresses for summer.

This is an image 1 of 22

MANGO, Floral dress, £79.99

This is an image 2 of 22

RIXO, Sonja midi dress, £315

This is an image 3 of 22

THE VAMPIRE’S WIFE, Mini dress, £795

This is an image 4 of 22

DOLCE & GABBANA, Floral midi dress, £2,500n_pp

This is an image 5 of 22

GÜL HÜRGEL, Open-back floral-print linen mini dress, £665

This is an image 6 of 22

& OTHER STORIES, Midi dress, £85

This is an image 7 of 22

VALENTINO, Pussy-bow midi dress, £3,200

This is an image 8 of 22

STELLA MCCARTNEY, Appliquéd tulle mini dress, £1,960

This is an image 9 of 22

SELF-PORTRAIT, Ruffled square-neck cotton maxi dress, £32

This is an image 10 of 22

MONSOON, Delta dress, £65

This is an image 11 of 22

ALAÏA, Midi dress, £2,20

This is an image 12 of 22

JIGSAW, Poppy dress, £150

This is an image 13 of 22

MANGO, Floral dress, £79.99

This is an image 14 of 22

ROWEN ROSE, Printed midi dress, £1,155

This is an image 15 of 22

& OTHER STORIES, Puff shoulder dress, £85

This is an image 16 of 22

Luisa Beccaria, Maxi dress, £5,270

This is an image 18 of 22

MATERIEL, Leo one-sleeve dress, £615

This is an image 19 of 22

ALESSANDRA RICH, Crystal-button rose-print pleated silk dress, £1,880

This is an image 20 of 22

GANNI, Smocked maxi dress, £215

This is an image 21 of 22

BOTTEGA VENETA, Knotted-strap dress, £1,045

This is an image 22 of 22

JIGSAW, Fit and flare dress, £150

