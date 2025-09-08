Stylish Women Swear By This Dress Trend To Effortlessly Approach Transitional Dressing

As a self-proclaimed lazy dresser, I must admit, I always lament the thought of packing away my summer dresses for another year. Yes, it may be raining outside as I write this; however, during the summer months, I always become somewhat attached to the ease with which a great dress makes the process of deciding what to wear feel that much more effortless — just add sandals or ballet flats, and that’s it, instant chicness.

Of course, when the weather finally turns colder, knitted dresses offer the same fuss-free approach with the added bonus of keeping you cosy on chilly days. Yet, during this tricky transitional period, when we’re faced with wind and rain one minute and sunshine the next, what’s the answer? Well, it turns out there really is a dress style for every occasion and for the summer-autumn switchover, you need a shirt dress.

Victoria Beckham AW25 — Fendi AW25 — Miu Miu AW25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted on the Autumn Winter 2025 catwalks, the shirt dress is a wardrobe staple that’s rarely far from fashion consciousness. At Miu Miu, satin shirt dresses were paired with knee-length socks and court heels, while Victoria Beckham proved her fashion prowess, styling mini-length dresses with knee-length hold-ups and chunky loafers.

Alternatively, at Fendi, it was pleated dresses paired with knee-high boots. A combination which proves, through the addition of autumnal accessories, that a lightweight shirt dress is the perfect choice for fuss-free, transitional dressing.

While the catwalks were my first port of call for shirt dress styling inspiration, it turns out many of the stylish women I follow on social media already rely upon the shirt dress for easy-wearing transitional looks. Just look to Charlotte Sanders (above), who styled The Frankie Shop’s maxi dress with sleek black accessories earlier this year, or, Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks’ striped dress and ballet flats, which feels considered no matter the season.

No wonder shopping platform LTK has seen a 2000% increase in searches for shirt dresses in recent weeks. With plenty of inspiration to hand and the weather on the turn, it's clear the shirt dress is the answer for no-fuss, effortlessly chic transitional dressing. In light of this news, keep scrolling to see my favourite styles to shop now…

