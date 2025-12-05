The Art of Gifting...with Anna Jewsbury

Anna Jewsbury is the founder and artistic director of Completedworks, the go-to jewellery and homeware brand for fashion insiders, and counts Tracee Ellis Ross, Saoirse Ronan and Adele among its many fans. Known for its distinctive approach to design, the label seamlessly blends art and fashion through playful yet refined, timeless pieces. Previously nominated for Accessories Designer of the Year at the The Fashion Awards and the BFC Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, Jewsbury is a significant influence in British fashion and, it’s safe to say, has impeccable taste.. Here, as part of our The Art of Gifting series, she shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting…

(Image credit: Completedworks)

My memory is absolutely terrible, so I try to keep a running note on my phone for any small clues my loved ones give me throughout the year – the things they talk about, the things they wish they had more time for. I love gifts that feel considered: something handmade, something that solves a tiny everyday annoyance, something beautiful or something that takes me on a journey of discovery just searching for it. My priority is either wild impracticality or utter joy. If it makes the person smile instantly, it’s usually the right choice.

Personally, the best gift I've ever received was from my best friend, who commissioned the most beautiful painting by the artist Anastasia Shin for my wedding back in 2016. There’s something incredibly moving about receiving art that has been created – not simply chosen – with you in mind.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Anna Jewsbury

A dress by TOVE Studio. The cut of their pieces is always perfect. I try not to accumulate too many things – whenever I’m buying clothes or objects, I’m looking for something really special that expresses how I’m feeling in a moment. And I like to imagine myself as a seventy-year-old woman still wearing this dress.

WHAT TO BUY FOR...Your Most Stylish Friend

A spa voucher, because even the chicest person you know can’t style their way out of burnout. A spa day is the rare gift that feels both luxurious and genuinely restorative. It gives them permission to pause, decompress, and return to their beautifully curated life feeling reset.

The Connaught Aman Spa Gift Card £330 at The Connaught

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The One That Has Everything

A subscription to the Paris Review is unbeatable because nothing beats the delight of a beautifully edited publication arriving unexpectedly through your letterbox. It provides a continuous flow of discovery – new writing, sharp insights, and voices they may not have encountered before. It’s a gift that feels cultured but not showy, indulgent but not wasteful, and it lasts all year, making you the person who gave them something they didn’t already own: fresh inspiration.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Person You Know Very Little About

This cosy ‘Stuffed’ mug makes a small but meaningful addition to a kitchen that can slot into everyday routines. It feels like a neutral but considered way to say ‘glad to meet you’ without presuming tastes or spending too extravagantly.

Completedworks "stuffed" - Mug in Matte Blue £65 at Completedworks

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Aesthete

This recycled glass serving plate is perfect for The Aesthete. It’s the sort of quietly perfect object they’ll casually “leave out” so guests can notice it and say things like “oh, this? just something I picked up.” Recycled glass earns you moral high-ground points; the sculptural shape earns you taste points. Together, that’s basically a black belt in gifting.

Completedworks Pond - Large Recycled Glass Serving Plate in Clear £335 at Completedworks

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Table

If you’re hosting and want to add a touch of magic to the Christmas lunch table, choose something that feels both surprising and perfectly fitting. These Completedworks’ bow salad servers do just that.

Completedworks L49 - Set of 2 Salad Servers in Silver £195 at Completedworks

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodie

The ultimate set of sauces and condiments packed with depth and finesse from the people behind Noma. The perfect gift for the foodie who loves to experiment in the kitchen, transforming even simple dishes into something special.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Furry Friends

For the four-legged members of the family who deserve their own little moment of self-care, look no further than Ouai’s Fur Bebe pet shampoo, turning bath time from a necessary chore into a mini spa ritual.

Ouai Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo 474ml £28 at Cult Beauty

Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL

There’s something satisfyingly old-school about buying gifts in person - the browsing, the chatting, the “I’ll know it when I see it” of it all. I may be biased, but for me, that place is the Completedworks London showroom, where the memory isn’t one moment but the whole ritual: stepping in from the cold, seeing the pieces laid out like tiny sculptures, and inevitably finding something you didn’t know you were looking for. And this year, there’s an extra incentive to visit — free personalisation on jewellery purchases throughout December. It’s the kind of thoughtful touch that turns a gift into their gift.

(Image credit: Completedworks)

Go-to Shops For Gifting?

I always find something unexpected at Dover Street Market on Haymarket. Their edit is so considered that even a quick visit usually leads to a perfect find.

I also love to pick up last-minute gifts from a second-hand bookshop – it’s a journey of discovery just searching for the gift, and you can always find something special for the recipient. There’s a really great place near my studio called Archive Bookstore, and another just behind the Tate Modern, Marcus Campbell, which is great for art books.

(Image credit: Dover Street Market)

What is your signature wrapping style?

I keep things simple and personal: I wrap gifts in plain recycled paper and let my kids decorate the outside with their drawings — it makes every parcel feel one-of-a-kind. I finish each one with a touch of silver ribbon for a little festive shine.

For more gifting ideas, discover the ultimate 2025 Gift Guide from the Marie Claire team.