Victoria Beckham Made £112.7 Million in Revenue Last Year, But What's Her Next Move?

Victoria Beckham might have spent a significant portion of this month on a yacht worthy of Succession, but she’s earned a summer holiday. Yesterday, WWD reported that her brand, Victoria Beckham Ltd., saw a 26% increase in revenue to £112.7 million compared with the previous year, with an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of £2.2 million.

This might not sound like a huge sum, especially when you consider the “small, undisclosed operating loss during the period”, according to WWD, but it marks a significant turnaround for both the brand and Beckham, who managed to maintain the “fourth consecutive period of high-double-digit growth”. Translation? Victoria Beckham the brand, now 17 years old, is entering a new phase of maturity.

This comes at something of an optimum time for Beckham, who this autumn will be the subject of her own docuseries with Netflix. Announced last year in August 2024, her business, crucially, is the focus, “with exclusive access to Victoria, her family, and those closest to her, the series explores her time in the global spotlight,’ reported Tudum , Netflix’s official fan site.

Her husband’s equivalent series on the streaming giant, Beckham, scored one of the platform’s biggest audiences in 2023, according to Deadline , a promising yet largely unsurprising stat when you think about how this is a couple who has effectively dominated the worlds of sport, fashion, beauty and celebrity for most of their adult lives.

Tudum’s article continues, “the upcoming doc promises to get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life”. This ability to weave the professional and the private has always been distinctly VB.

On Instagram, her grid is a careful mix of family and fashion, with holiday snaps of her increasingly grown-up brood sitting comfortably next to glossy ad campaigns for Victoria Beckham Eyewear, which she launched along with her beauty range in 2019. She knows what her audience wants, hence the topless photos of her other half with tongue-in-cheek captions, but she also doesn’t talk down to them or filter out the ‘fashion speak’.

Yesterday, for her latest product launch, the Victoria Tote, she dropped a series of videos on Instagram, each of which celebrates the craftsmanship behind what she’s cleverly dubbed the “ultimate 24-hour companion”. On Instagram, she posted the following description: “each Victoria Tote is a labour of love, brought to life over 258 minutes by 7 expert artisans—a real testament to craftsmanship that's built to last”.

As someone who’s been in the spotlight for more than three decades—The Spice Girls were formed in 1994—Beckham’s appeal is multi-generational, from women now in their mid-thirties who loved ‘Posh’, decorating the walls of their girlhood bedrooms with her likeness, to executives who know she knows how to cut a trouser suit than means business. The green shoots of profitability and a soon-to-be smash-hit series on Netflix? It’s really just another day in the life of VB.

