Miu Miu girls assemble - the brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection is here

As Paris Fashion Week draws to a close, one of the most anticipated shows of fashion month is Miu Miu. Known for its distinctive design codes, which have cemented it as a global phenomenon, Prada's little sister brand is an icon in its own right.

This season, the house focused on its ongoing exploration of femininity, expressed through clothes that provoke discussion and thought. Playing with cool-girl approved silhouettes, prints, and textures, the collection continued to prove why it continues to reign supreme as the hottest brand in Lyst's Index quarterly reports.

Aside from a sublime display of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, it wouldn't be a Miu Miu runway show without the brand's fan club. Composing of A-list celebrities across different creative industries, attendees this season included Sydney Sweeney, Emma Corrin, ASAP Rocky, Joey King, Barbara Palvin, Alix Earle, and more.

If the celebrity sightings on the FROW weren't enough, there were also plenty of A-lists on the runway, including Gigi Hadid, Laura Herrier, and Sarah Paulson. All of which appeared in key outwear jackets with matching felt cloche hats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The show began with a clear display of neutral-toned sartorial pieces, such as midi skirts, wool coats, and faux-fur shawls reminiscent of 1940s silhouettes. Shortly after, pieces were injected with colour, as bright pops of cherry red tube tops appeared quintessentially layered the Miu Miu way over polo tops.

Plaid prints appeared in complementary mustard, red, and green hues, paired with utilitarian skirt suits and sleek tops that desperately need to be part of our everyday wardrobe basics.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paired with these pieces were XL gold earrings and necklaces with floral brooches that seemed to be reminiscent of the DIY classic trend of pinning your earrings to your top to elevate it on the go. Marking just another example of Miu Miu's effortless styling.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other accessories included knee-high Lurex glittering and crystal-embellished socks, more faux-fur shawls, and the return of some of the brand's most beloved handbags, such as the Matelassé mini bag and the Beau leather bag.

This season's shoes included loafers and pointed heels, with the addition of two new staples that already have the fashion set in a frenzy on social media - a colourful range of 70s knee-high boots in purple, orange, yellow, and bright pink and a brown shoe that can only be described as a blend between its New Balance x Miu Miu trainer and the house's boat shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perfectly closing the show was a selection of faded brown leather jackets with (and without) faux-fur trimmings, as well as cropped wool mini jackets and skirts paired with soft silk evening wear dresses that were equally as sophisticated as they are cool.

It's safe to say that creative director Miuccia Prada has once again created a collection that perfectly encapsulates the Miu Miu girls' chic aura while delivering highly covetable yet practical pieces.

No wonder why we're all fans.