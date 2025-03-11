Miu Miu girls assemble - the brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection is here
As Paris Fashion Week draws to a close, one of the most anticipated shows of fashion month is Miu Miu. Known for its distinctive design codes, which have cemented it as a global phenomenon, Prada's little sister brand is an icon in its own right.
This season, the house focused on its ongoing exploration of femininity, expressed through clothes that provoke discussion and thought. Playing with cool-girl approved silhouettes, prints, and textures, the collection continued to prove why it continues to reign supreme as the hottest brand in Lyst's Index quarterly reports.
Aside from a sublime display of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, it wouldn't be a Miu Miu runway show without the brand's fan club. Composing of A-list celebrities across different creative industries, attendees this season included Sydney Sweeney, Emma Corrin, ASAP Rocky, Joey King, Barbara Palvin, Alix Earle, and more.
If the celebrity sightings on the FROW weren't enough, there were also plenty of A-lists on the runway, including Gigi Hadid, Laura Herrier, and Sarah Paulson. All of which appeared in key outwear jackets with matching felt cloche hats.
The show began with a clear display of neutral-toned sartorial pieces, such as midi skirts, wool coats, and faux-fur shawls reminiscent of 1940s silhouettes. Shortly after, pieces were injected with colour, as bright pops of cherry red tube tops appeared quintessentially layered the Miu Miu way over polo tops.
Plaid prints appeared in complementary mustard, red, and green hues, paired with utilitarian skirt suits and sleek tops that desperately need to be part of our everyday wardrobe basics.
Paired with these pieces were XL gold earrings and necklaces with floral brooches that seemed to be reminiscent of the DIY classic trend of pinning your earrings to your top to elevate it on the go. Marking just another example of Miu Miu's effortless styling.
Other accessories included knee-high Lurex glittering and crystal-embellished socks, more faux-fur shawls, and the return of some of the brand's most beloved handbags, such as the Matelassé mini bag and the Beau leather bag.
This season's shoes included loafers and pointed heels, with the addition of two new staples that already have the fashion set in a frenzy on social media - a colourful range of 70s knee-high boots in purple, orange, yellow, and bright pink and a brown shoe that can only be described as a blend between its New Balance x Miu Miu trainer and the house's boat shoes.
Perfectly closing the show was a selection of faded brown leather jackets with (and without) faux-fur trimmings, as well as cropped wool mini jackets and skirts paired with soft silk evening wear dresses that were equally as sophisticated as they are cool.
It's safe to say that creative director Miuccia Prada has once again created a collection that perfectly encapsulates the Miu Miu girls' chic aura while delivering highly covetable yet practical pieces.
No wonder why we're all fans.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
