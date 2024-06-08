Love it or hate it, it's been a great year for animal print. Firmly cementing itself as one of Spring/Summer 2024's hottest trends, we can't get enough. From leopard to zebra and even giraffe, it seems like the prints synonymous with the mob-wife aesthetic won't be going anywhere this year.

Still, we understand, animal print can be daunting, especially for minimalists who shy away from prints and stick to a more paired back aesthetic. However, we have plenty of runway looks to share and street-style outfits for top styling tips. From Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show featuring sleek python print detailing on clothing and accessories to Jacquemus' leopard motifs across skirts and fluid jackets - theres no shortage of inspiration.

Equally as incredible are Celine and Nina Ricci's sheer leopard dresses that are equally as adored by street style stars like Alexa Chung and Kim Kardashian. Most recently, Chung took some style cues from Bella Hadid and opted for a leopard print pair of capri pants with a soft silk over shirt and a sleek pair of Miu Miu ballerina flats. Chic.

French-girl-approved brand Rouje has some of my favourite leopard print pieces, so whether you're ditching the quiet luxury aesthetic or just want to incorporate some Indy Sleaze into their wardrobe - you'll be spoilt for choice.

On the other hand, for those looking to upgrade their occasionwear and avoid classic floral prints, Rixo has released some of their most popular dresses in sleek tiger and leopard prints - just in time of summer.

So whether you're animal-print curious and looking at starting small or ready to go all in, here are some of the best animal-print pieces to invest in right now.

Shop our top animal print picks

Wide Leg Trousers in Leopard Print £28 at ASOS At the top of my wish-list, these ASOS leopard-print trousers look great with a T-shirt and red mules for a pop of colour, or with a simple crisp white shirt and cowboy boots. The possibilities are endless.

Le Bambino Long Shoulder Bag £1,423 at Farfetch A classic Jacquemus handbag, the Le Bambino style is a great size to fit all of your essentials. Plus, this new leopard print colourway will give any outfit a cool edge.

Rixo Holly Tiger Dress £192.50 at Fenwick This dress is perfect for summer parties and weddings. Super versatile and chic, it can be layered under a cardie in winter too.

Brooke Giraffe Print Mini Dress £40 at Kitri Sixties fashion made a come back this summer, and this mini dress from Kitri shows how to wear this retro trend without looking like an extra in Mad Men. Pair with strappy sandals by day or silver block heels at night.

Kitten Heel Sandals £32.99 at Zara These trending kitten heel leopard sandals have been doing the rounds on TikTok. Under £35, these are a timeless summer purchase.

Yuna T-Shirt £85 at Rouje I love a square neck top for the summertime. Tuck into skirt or jeans for a cool 90s feel.

Paige Snake-Effect Leather Sandals £320 at Net-A-Porter These snake print kitten heels are show how animal prints can work as a neutral too. Wear with everything from tailored trousers to skirts and dresses.

Jane Leopard Print Maxi Cover Up Dress Visit Site This multifunctional sheer dress can be worn over swimwear or styled on its own. I'm already considering this number for upcoming summer festivals.

Leopard-Print Halterneck Bikini Top £245 at Net-A-Porter Animal print is synonymous with Dolce and Gabbana and their swimwear has always been a favourite. A classic leopard print bikini is a solid investment you will wear for years to come.

Damson Madder Tilly Gilet - Leopard £80 at Anthropologie Usually sold out, the Tilly Gilet is a must-have for Damson Madder fans. This leopard-print top is a great way to add interest to classic white shirt and jeans combos.

Snake Print Leather Trousers £499 at Whistles Take some style cues from Gen-Z and opt for a statement pair of trousers and top for a night out. Pair with a simple white T-shirt and heels and you're good to go.