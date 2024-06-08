Trust me, this divisive print will be everywhere this summer

Ellie Delphine wearing an animal print dress
(Image credit: Getty Images, Nina Ricci, and Jacquemus)
Sofia Piza
Love it or hate it, it's been a great year for animal print. Firmly cementing itself as one of Spring/Summer 2024's hottest trends, we can't get enough. From leopard to zebra and even giraffe, it seems like the prints synonymous with the mob-wife aesthetic won't be going anywhere this year.

Still, we understand, animal print can be daunting, especially for minimalists who shy away from prints and stick to a more paired back aesthetic. However, we have plenty of runway looks to share and street-style outfits for top styling tips. From Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show featuring sleek python print detailing on clothing and accessories to Jacquemus' leopard motifs across skirts and fluid jackets - theres no shortage of inspiration.

Equally as incredible are Celine and Nina Ricci's sheer leopard dresses that are equally as adored by street style stars like Alexa Chung and Kim Kardashian. Most recently, Chung took some style cues from Bella Hadid and opted for a leopard print pair of capri pants with a soft silk over shirt and a sleek pair of Miu Miu ballerina flats. Chic.

French-girl-approved brand Rouje has some of my favourite leopard print pieces, so whether you're ditching the quiet luxury aesthetic or just want to incorporate some Indy Sleaze into their wardrobe - you'll be spoilt for choice.

Ellie Delphine wearing a leopard-print dress

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

On the other hand, for those looking to upgrade their occasionwear and avoid classic floral prints, Rixo has released some of their most popular dresses in sleek tiger and leopard prints - just in time of summer.

So whether you're animal-print curious and looking at starting small or ready to go all in, here are some of the best animal-print pieces to invest in right now.

Shop our top animal print picks

Asos Design Cotton Poplin Wide Leg Trousers in Leopard Print
Wide Leg Trousers in Leopard Print

At the top of my wish-list, these ASOS leopard-print trousers look great with a T-shirt and red mules for a pop of colour, or with a simple crisp white shirt and cowboy boots. The possibilities are endless.

Le Bambino Long Shoulder Bag
Le Bambino Long Shoulder Bag

A classic Jacquemus handbag, the Le Bambino style is a great size to fit all of your essentials. Plus, this new leopard print colourway will give any outfit a cool edge.

Rixo tiger dress
Rixo Holly Tiger Dress

This dress is perfect for summer parties and weddings. Super versatile and chic, it can be layered under a cardie in winter too.

Brooke Giraffe Print Mini Dress
Brooke Giraffe Print Mini Dress

Sixties fashion made a come back this summer, and this mini dress from Kitri shows how to wear this retro trend without looking like an extra in Mad Men. Pair with strappy sandals by day or silver block heels at night.

Kitten Heel Sandals
Kitten Heel Sandals

These trending kitten heel leopard sandals have been doing the rounds on TikTok. Under £35, these are a timeless summer purchase.

Yuna T-Shirt
Yuna T-Shirt

I love a square neck top for the summertime. Tuck into skirt or jeans for a cool 90s feel.

Paige Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
Paige Snake-Effect Leather Sandals

These snake print kitten heels are show how animal prints can work as a neutral too. Wear with everything from tailored trousers to skirts and dresses.

Jane Leopard Print Maxi Cover Up Dress
Jane Leopard Print Maxi Cover Up Dress

This multifunctional sheer dress can be worn over swimwear or styled on its own. I'm already considering this number for upcoming summer festivals.

Leopard-Print Halterneck Bikini Top
Leopard-Print Halterneck Bikini Top

Animal print is synonymous with Dolce and Gabbana and their swimwear has always been a favourite. A classic leopard print bikini is a solid investment you will wear for years to come.

Tilly Gilet - Leopard
Damson Madder Tilly Gilet - Leopard

Usually sold out, the Tilly Gilet is a must-have for Damson Madder fans. This leopard-print top is a great way to add interest to classic white shirt and jeans combos.

snake trousers
Snake Print Leather Trousers

Take some style cues from Gen-Z and opt for a statement pair of trousers and top for a night out. Pair with a simple white T-shirt and heels and you're good to go.

Betty Zebra-Print Chiffon Kaftan
Betty Zebra-Print Chiffon Kaftan

This sheer kaftan is a great option for any holiday, whether you want to style it over swimwear or over jeans and T-shirt for a city look.

