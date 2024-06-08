Trust me, this divisive print will be everywhere this summer
I want it all
Love it or hate it, it's been a great year for animal print. Firmly cementing itself as one of Spring/Summer 2024's hottest trends, we can't get enough. From leopard to zebra and even giraffe, it seems like the prints synonymous with the mob-wife aesthetic won't be going anywhere this year.
Still, we understand, animal print can be daunting, especially for minimalists who shy away from prints and stick to a more paired back aesthetic. However, we have plenty of runway looks to share and street-style outfits for top styling tips. From Fendi's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show featuring sleek python print detailing on clothing and accessories to Jacquemus' leopard motifs across skirts and fluid jackets - theres no shortage of inspiration.
Equally as incredible are Celine and Nina Ricci's sheer leopard dresses that are equally as adored by street style stars like Alexa Chung and Kim Kardashian. Most recently, Chung took some style cues from Bella Hadid and opted for a leopard print pair of capri pants with a soft silk over shirt and a sleek pair of Miu Miu ballerina flats. Chic.
A photo posted by on
French-girl-approved brand Rouje has some of my favourite leopard print pieces, so whether you're ditching the quiet luxury aesthetic or just want to incorporate some Indy Sleaze into their wardrobe - you'll be spoilt for choice.
On the other hand, for those looking to upgrade their occasionwear and avoid classic floral prints, Rixo has released some of their most popular dresses in sleek tiger and leopard prints - just in time of summer.
So whether you're animal-print curious and looking at starting small or ready to go all in, here are some of the best animal-print pieces to invest in right now.
Shop our top animal print picks
At the top of my wish-list, these ASOS leopard-print trousers look great with a T-shirt and red mules for a pop of colour, or with a simple crisp white shirt and cowboy boots. The possibilities are endless.
A classic Jacquemus handbag, the Le Bambino style is a great size to fit all of your essentials. Plus, this new leopard print colourway will give any outfit a cool edge.
This dress is perfect for summer parties and weddings. Super versatile and chic, it can be layered under a cardie in winter too.
Sixties fashion made a come back this summer, and this mini dress from Kitri shows how to wear this retro trend without looking like an extra in Mad Men. Pair with strappy sandals by day or silver block heels at night.
These trending kitten heel leopard sandals have been doing the rounds on TikTok. Under £35, these are a timeless summer purchase.
I love a square neck top for the summertime. Tuck into skirt or jeans for a cool 90s feel.
These snake print kitten heels are show how animal prints can work as a neutral too. Wear with everything from tailored trousers to skirts and dresses.
This multifunctional sheer dress can be worn over swimwear or styled on its own. I'm already considering this number for upcoming summer festivals.
Animal print is synonymous with Dolce and Gabbana and their swimwear has always been a favourite. A classic leopard print bikini is a solid investment you will wear for years to come.
Usually sold out, the Tilly Gilet is a must-have for Damson Madder fans. This leopard-print top is a great way to add interest to classic white shirt and jeans combos.
Take some style cues from Gen-Z and opt for a statement pair of trousers and top for a night out. Pair with a simple white T-shirt and heels and you're good to go.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
Nudes don't have a monopoly on summer 2024 manis—the up-and-coming tomato nails trend proves it
The red of the season has arrived
By Rebecca Fearn
-
These 6 influencer collaborations are about to sell out, so hurry
Hot, hot, hot
By Penny Goldstone
-
I'm a Health Editor who sceptically said yes to my first retreat - and these 5 health tips I learnt from a nutritionist were truly game-changing
They're obvious, but absolutely worth giving a go.
By Ally Head