I'm starting party season early, and these are my favourite dance floor worthy dresses

party dresses street style
(Image credit: Baobab, Mango, Taller Marmo)
It's never too early to start searching for party dresses to invest in, so you're ready for when the invitations for office parties, Christmas dinners, winter weddings, and festive tipples start coming in.

While we first started spotting the major party season trends on the autumn/winter catwalks back in February, designs have started to land on the virtual and physical shelves, with many starting to sell out.

This season, darker hues continue reigning supreme, with shades of plum and burgundy taking the lead. Regardless, for those who tend to opt for brighter colours, this summer's butter yellow is trickling down to autumn in the form of silk, chiffon, and collared dresses. Whilst reds and greens, often associated with the season, are slowly increasing in search and continue to remain very popular this year.

Of course, you'll never go wrong with a little black dress, and this season, it looks exquisite, with Mango's latest backless offering and Khaite's mini dress version elevating the timeless style.

Grece Ghanem party dress

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

I've made a conscious effort to include party dresses that stand out and tick off this season's trends while being timeless enough to be worn for seasons to come. However, if you're looking for a more sustainable alternative, I'm a big believer in renting party dresses from platforms like HURR and By Rotation. It's a great way to wear designer clothes you might not be able to afford normally, plus, you're guaranteed to never experience dress fatigue.

If you're looking to add to your forever wardrobe though, then keep scrolling.

Under £50

Satin Midi Dress With Open Back
Zara Satin Midi Dress

Pair this chocolate brown cowl neck dress with a pair of strappy heels or knee high boots for some extra warmth.

Gold Metallic Foil Pleated One Shoulder Maxi Dress
New Look Gold Metallic Maxi Dress

It wouldn't be winter party dressing without a gold dress; this New Look option has a sleek pleated skirt with a small cutout detail on the waist.

Asymmetric-Hem Slip Dress
H&M Asymmetric-Hem Slip Dress

Elevate any classic slip dress with an asymmetric hemline for some extra drama. Pair this number with heels for a night event or layer a jumper on it for the daytime.

The Drop Women's Lupita Draped One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, Black, Xs
The Drop One-Shoulder Dress

Coming in three different colours, this draped dress from Amazon's The Drop line is a great versatile option that can easily be dressed up with heels or down with a knitted jumper and trainers.

Under £150

Long Dress With Open Back
Karen Millen Organza Frill Dress

This Karen Millen has been a viral hit that is starting to sell out, so if you're on the lookout for an elevated classic, act fast.

Asos Edition High Neck Cape Sleeve Mini Dress With Asymmetric Hem in Lime Green
Asos Edition Asymmetric Dress

With this incredibly asymmetric hemline ASOS dress, Brat green is still going strong this season.

Leopard Print Off Shoulder Skylar Midi Dress
Nobody's Child Leopard Dress

This leopard-print dress is perfect for those who want to invest in the trend without breaking the bank.

Ruffled Tube Mini Dress
& Other Stories Mini Dress

A red short mini dress is a great wardrobe hero that will see you through this season and beyond.

Under £250

Dream Ballerina Embellished Midi Dress
Sister Jane Ballerina Midi Dress

A ballerina-inspired dress is all things romantic, effortless, and super chic this season. Pair it under a coat for those crisp winter days.

Lumière Empire Maxi Dress
Oséree Lumière Maxi Dress

Known for its iconic swimwear styles, Oséree also offers impeccable ready-to-wear options. This dress, in its emblematic prints reminiscent of tinsel, screams festive season.

Carlotta Leopards Print Mini Dress
Carlotta Leopards Print Mini Dress

This mini dress is my dream Christmas party outfit for a sleek yet fun look.

Azure Knit Dress
Reformation Azure Knit Dress

With a minimalist approach, this knitted dress is the perfect chic autumnal piece.

Under £500

Reene Dress
Baobab Reene Dress

Featuring the brand's classic glossy finish, this long-sleeve off-the-shoulder dress is a great winter occasionwear option.

Sequined Halterneck Minidress
Rotate Halterneck Minidress

Rotate's effortless designs are effortless yet elevated and definitely worth the investment.

Navy Blue Botanical Jacquard Strap Midi Dress
Ganni Sequinned Dress

Featuring chic cutouts at the hemline for some extra drama, this dress is a true must-have this season.

Sienna | Midi Dress
Mango Halter Dress

This timeless silhouette with accented tassels will be a total lifesaver this season. To complete the look, add a pair of strappy heels or pointed knee-length boots.

Under £1,000

Spritz Dress in Periwinkle
Taller Marmo Spritz Dress

We can always count on Taller Marmo to provide that extra drama to any exquisite dress.

Karina Crystal-Embellished Cutout Crepe Mini Dress
Victoria Beckham Cami Satin Crepe Dress

A Victoria Beckham cami satin dress is an incredible investment piece for those looking for a multi-hyphenate dress that can be worn all year long.

Roy Sequined One-Shoulder Midi Dress
La Double J Sequinned Dress

Who doesn't love sequins for the colder months? This La Double J dress is fun, elegant, and a classic piece from the brand.

Solace London Talia Gown
Solace London Talia Gown

Look at Solace London if you want an elevated gown with sophisticated details that elevate any look.

Over £1,000

Imre Silk-Blend Maxi Dress
Tove Imre Maxi Dress

This Tove dress, in a butter yellow hue, is the perfect way to transition the colour into your autumn/winter occasionwear.

Ana Radu Velvet Mini Dress
Ana Radu Velvet Mini Dress

The drama is in the details with this number, featuring 3D petal detailing across the hemline below a velvet bodice.

Floral-Appliqué Silk Satin Gown
Magda Butrym Silk Satin Gown

This modern silk satin gown features a floral appliqué on the shoulder as an extra elegant detail.

Mags Silk-Gazar Mini Dress
Khaite Mags Mini Dress

Khaite's ready-to-wear pieces offer sleek elegance for any occasion. This mini dress is one that will be on anyone's wardrobe rotation for many years to come.

