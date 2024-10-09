I'm starting party season early, and these are my favourite dance floor worthy dresses
Act fast
It's never too early to start searching for party dresses to invest in, so you're ready for when the invitations for office parties, Christmas dinners, winter weddings, and festive tipples start coming in.
While we first started spotting the major party season trends on the autumn/winter catwalks back in February, designs have started to land on the virtual and physical shelves, with many starting to sell out.
This season, darker hues continue reigning supreme, with shades of plum and burgundy taking the lead. Regardless, for those who tend to opt for brighter colours, this summer's butter yellow is trickling down to autumn in the form of silk, chiffon, and collared dresses. Whilst reds and greens, often associated with the season, are slowly increasing in search and continue to remain very popular this year.
Of course, you'll never go wrong with a little black dress, and this season, it looks exquisite, with Mango's latest backless offering and Khaite's mini dress version elevating the timeless style.
I've made a conscious effort to include party dresses that stand out and tick off this season's trends while being timeless enough to be worn for seasons to come. However, if you're looking for a more sustainable alternative, I'm a big believer in renting party dresses from platforms like HURR and By Rotation. It's a great way to wear designer clothes you might not be able to afford normally, plus, you're guaranteed to never experience dress fatigue.
If you're looking to add to your forever wardrobe though, then keep scrolling.
Under £50
Pair this chocolate brown cowl neck dress with a pair of strappy heels or knee high boots for some extra warmth.
It wouldn't be winter party dressing without a gold dress; this New Look option has a sleek pleated skirt with a small cutout detail on the waist.
Elevate any classic slip dress with an asymmetric hemline for some extra drama. Pair this number with heels for a night event or layer a jumper on it for the daytime.
Under £150
This Karen Millen has been a viral hit that is starting to sell out, so if you're on the lookout for an elevated classic, act fast.
With this incredibly asymmetric hemline ASOS dress, Brat green is still going strong this season.
This leopard-print dress is perfect for those who want to invest in the trend without breaking the bank.
Under £250
A ballerina-inspired dress is all things romantic, effortless, and super chic this season. Pair it under a coat for those crisp winter days.
Known for its iconic swimwear styles, Oséree also offers impeccable ready-to-wear options. This dress, in its emblematic prints reminiscent of tinsel, screams festive season.
This mini dress is my dream Christmas party outfit for a sleek yet fun look.
Under £500
Featuring the brand's classic glossy finish, this long-sleeve off-the-shoulder dress is a great winter occasionwear option.
Rotate's effortless designs are effortless yet elevated and definitely worth the investment.
Featuring chic cutouts at the hemline for some extra drama, this dress is a true must-have this season.
Under £1,000
We can always count on Taller Marmo to provide that extra drama to any exquisite dress.
A Victoria Beckham cami satin dress is an incredible investment piece for those looking for a multi-hyphenate dress that can be worn all year long.
Who doesn't love sequins for the colder months? This La Double J dress is fun, elegant, and a classic piece from the brand.
Over £1,000
This Tove dress, in a butter yellow hue, is the perfect way to transition the colour into your autumn/winter occasionwear.
The drama is in the details with this number, featuring 3D petal detailing across the hemline below a velvet bodice.
This modern silk satin gown features a floral appliqué on the shoulder as an extra elegant detail.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
