I'm starting party season early, and these are my favourite dance floor worthy dresses

It's never too early to start searching for party dresses to invest in, so you're ready for when the invitations for office parties, Christmas dinners, winter weddings, and festive tipples start coming in.

While we first started spotting the major party season trends on the autumn/winter catwalks back in February, designs have started to land on the virtual and physical shelves, with many starting to sell out.

This season, darker hues continue reigning supreme, with shades of plum and burgundy taking the lead. Regardless, for those who tend to opt for brighter colours, this summer's butter yellow is trickling down to autumn in the form of silk, chiffon, and collared dresses. Whilst reds and greens, often associated with the season, are slowly increasing in search and continue to remain very popular this year.

Of course, you'll never go wrong with a little black dress, and this season, it looks exquisite, with Mango's latest backless offering and Khaite's mini dress version elevating the timeless style.

I've made a conscious effort to include party dresses that stand out and tick off this season's trends while being timeless enough to be worn for seasons to come. However, if you're looking for a more sustainable alternative, I'm a big believer in renting party dresses from platforms like HURR and By Rotation. It's a great way to wear designer clothes you might not be able to afford normally, plus, you're guaranteed to never experience dress fatigue.

If you're looking to add to your forever wardrobe though, then keep scrolling.

Under £50

Zara Satin Midi Dress £35.99 at Zara Pair this chocolate brown cowl neck dress with a pair of strappy heels or knee high boots for some extra warmth. New Look Gold Metallic Maxi Dress £35.99 at New Look It wouldn't be winter party dressing without a gold dress; this New Look option has a sleek pleated skirt with a small cutout detail on the waist. H&M Asymmetric-Hem Slip Dress £44.99 at H&M Elevate any classic slip dress with an asymmetric hemline for some extra drama. Pair this number with heels for a night event or layer a jumper on it for the daytime. The Drop One-Shoulder Dress £20.77 at Amazon UK Coming in three different colours, this draped dress from Amazon's The Drop line is a great versatile option that can easily be dressed up with heels or down with a knitted jumper and trainers.

Under £150

Under £250

Sister Jane Ballerina Midi Dress £165 at Sister Jane A ballerina-inspired dress is all things romantic, effortless, and super chic this season. Pair it under a coat for those crisp winter days. Oséree Lumière Maxi Dress £206 at Mytheresa Known for its iconic swimwear styles, Oséree also offers impeccable ready-to-wear options. This dress, in its emblematic prints reminiscent of tinsel, screams festive season. Carlotta Leopards Print Mini Dress £180 at Kitri This mini dress is my dream Christmas party outfit for a sleek yet fun look. Reformation Azure Knit Dress £180 at Kitri With a minimalist approach, this knitted dress is the perfect chic autumnal piece.

Under £500

Baobab Reene Dress £320 at Baobab Featuring the brand's classic glossy finish, this long-sleeve off-the-shoulder dress is a great winter occasionwear option. Rotate Halterneck Minidress £266 at Mytheresa Rotate's effortless designs are effortless yet elevated and definitely worth the investment. Ganni Sequinned Dress £420 at Mytheresa Featuring chic cutouts at the hemline for some extra drama, this dress is a true must-have this season. Mango Halter Dress £350 at Mango This timeless silhouette with accented tassels will be a total lifesaver this season. To complete the look, add a pair of strappy heels or pointed knee-length boots.

Under £1,000

Taller Marmo Spritz Dress £870 at Taller Marmo We can always count on Taller Marmo to provide that extra drama to any exquisite dress. Victoria Beckham Cami Satin Crepe Dress £850 at Luisaviaroma A Victoria Beckham cami satin dress is an incredible investment piece for those looking for a multi-hyphenate dress that can be worn all year long. La Double J Sequinned Dress £805 at Mytheresa Who doesn't love sequins for the colder months? This La Double J dress is fun, elegant, and a classic piece from the brand. Solace London Talia Gown £520 at Farfetch Look at Solace London if you want an elevated gown with sophisticated details that elevate any look.

Over £1,000