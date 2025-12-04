You’ll read the words ‘forever find’, ‘investment item’ or ‘wardrobe staple’ rather regularly here at Marie Claire—we’re always on the lookout for pieces that not only last a lifetime in your wardrobe but can be styled in countless ways. But few fashion items fit into this category quite as seamlessly as the Toteme shearling jacket. Yes, the cosy coat that dominated our Instagram feeds (and our most stylish friends’ wardrobes) last year is back—and searches for it on Google are up 180% this week alone.

If you so much as glanced at the Autumn/Winter 25 runways, you’ll know shearling is having a serious moment. Zimmermann, Yves Salomon, Chloé and a host of other luxury labels all leaned into the fluffy fabric to create warming pieces without relying on traditional fur. Shearling, made from the skin of a lamb or sheep (often a byproduct of the food industry), sits separately to fur, which can come from animals such as fox, mink, or rabbit bred solely for fashion purposes. Because of this, shearling is considered by many to be a more conscious choice—with the idea that the whole animal is used.

Although, if you’re tempted to invest in a shearling coat this season, you might be wondering just how much wear you’ll actually get out of it. So, I bring you five chic outfit ideas all built around the trending Toteme shearling jacket for inspiration. Proof that cosy and chic can absolutely coincide.

5 Chic Ways To Wear Toteme's Shearling Jacket

Toteme shearling jacket + white jumper + white jeans

All-white outfits are exceptionally chic when worn throughout the cooler months, so consider white jeans, a white jumper, and a cosy cream shearling jacket a winning trifecta. Made all the more striking here with a colour-clashing black bag.

Toteme shearling jacket + maxi dress

If you were thinking that this shearling jackets leans more into everyday cosy-casual territory, think again. Layer it over a knitted midi dress and boots for an evening look that's actually quite warm.

Toteme shearling jacket + Boots

Now, in a bid to prove just how versatile the Toteme shearling jacket can be, Lucy Williamshas paired hers with an incredibly simple outfit: black leaggings, a trusty tee and black riding boots. Really, the jacket makes the entire outfit.

Toteme shearling jacket + black jeans + knitted accessories

While this jacket can clearly do it all, it truly excels with off-duty looks. Salomon trainers, black jeans, and chunky knitted accessories, included, of course. For extra warmth, just be sure to close up the front.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Toteme shearling jacket + jeans + jumper

While jeans are a bit of a no-brainer way of styling the Toteme shearling coat, a denim skirt is just as simple yet adds a good deal more interest. The key? Keep the surrounding colour palette neutral.