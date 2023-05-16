These are the 12 most stylish beach bags to buy, according to a fashion editor

The sun is shining, so it's time to treat yourself to a new beach bag.

Fashion week attendee carrying one of the best beach bags, Prada's crochet tote.
There's nothing like shopping for a new beach bags to signal not only the beginning of summer but the start of the holiday season. That said, while they're undoubtedly the most practical thing you'll pack, a beach bag can also be a great everyday bag for running errands and fitting all your essentials in.

Beach bags, whether made of raffia, basket or fabric, are a big summer trend for Spring/Summer 2023 (opens in new tab) as well, and needless to say, go hand in hand with a pretty summer dress and your favourite pair of sandals (opens in new tab).

If you aren't sure which style to invest in, then a classic, timeless option is the basket bag. It's no surprise it's been a bestseller with brands such as Loewe and Jacquemus for the past few seasons. When it comes to Spring/Summer 2023, the bigger the better. This year, it's all about having fun with proportions. 

There are more fashion-forward beach bags in the line-up too, and I'm especially loving logo totes (see Prada or Chloe), printed fabric bags, and brightly coloured crocheted arm candy.

While designer styles always draw the eye, so do the high street ones this season. The usual suspects - think Zara, Mango and Arket - are all offering fun, trendy beach bags that you'll keep for years without breaking the bank.

How to style a beach bag: 

In terms of styling poolside, use your bag to accessorise a chic swimsuit and sarong combo, and in the evening, pair your bag alongside a floaty floral dress. This way, you're covered from beach to bar. 

If you're on dry land, then your beach bag will be the perfect companion to a linen suit or denim shorts and a t-shirt. For more inspiration to round off your summer look, do take the time to scroll through my other edits, including the best sunglasses (opens in new tab), summer sandals (opens in new tab) and swimwear

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best beach bags available to buy right now. I've handpicked each one from brands that I love, and taken everything into account from the size to the style and the material. 

The best beach bags available this summer:

best beach bags: Seafolly Cocoon Woven Tote
Seafolly Cocoon Woven Tote

best beach bags: All Saints Allington Straw Tote Bag

 (opens in new tab)
All Saints Allington Straw Tote Bag

best beach bags: Hush Shelly Raffia Tote Bag

 (opens in new tab)
Hush Shelly Raffia Tote Bag

Jacquemus Le Panier Soleil Woven Straw Tote Bag - beach bags

 (opens in new tab)
Jacquemus Le Panier Soleil Woven Straw Tote Bag


Beach Household Tote - beach bags

 (opens in new tab)
Beach Household Tote


ALANUI Beach Break Crocheted Cotton Tote - beach bags

 (opens in new tab)
ALANUI Beach Break Crocheted Cotton Tote


Saint Laurent Shopping Embroidered Raffia Tote - beach bags

 (opens in new tab)
Saint Laurent Shopping Embroidered Raffia Tote


Afroart Large Raffia Bag - beach bags

 (opens in new tab)
Afroart Large Raffia Bag


Best Beach Bags: Prada Logo crochet raffia tote bag

 (opens in new tab)
Prada Logo crochet raffia tote bag


Henley Tote - beach bags

 (opens in new tab)
Henley Tote


Burberry Freya Monogrammed Woven Tote Bag - beach bags

 (opens in new tab)
Burberry Freya Monogrammed Woven Tote Bag


Best Beach Bags: Loewe + Paula

 (opens in new tab)
Loewe + Paula's Ibiza embroidered raffia tote

Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.

Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).

Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.

However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.

Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.

