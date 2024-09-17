Suede is set to take over this autumn - here's our guide to the most stylish buys

Today I woke up to one of those perfect autumn days. The sun was shining, there wasn’t a rain cloud in sight and there was a fresh chill in the air. It was the kind of day that signals it’s time to pull your favourite light jackets out of retirement yet it’s still warm enough to get away with bare legs too. What it also signals, is that right now is the perfect time to transition your wardrobe into the new season and get ready to embrace autumn's biggest trends. And, there’s one trend in particular I can’t wait to start wearing: suede.

You’ll undoubtedly have seen that suede is big news right now. It was all over the Autumn/Winter 2024 catwalks earlier this year at Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu to name a few, and now the weather’s finally changed, all the most stylish people are incorporating it into their outfits. And it’s no wonder why, making the perfect pairing to the boho revival, the western trend and even more polished aesthetics as well as extending the wear of your summer pieces by giving them a more autumnal spin, suede is a fabric that works seriously hard in your wardrobe.

While the suede jacket is definitely leading the way as the latest must-have piece, it isn’t the only way to introduce suede into your wardrobe. Alongside boxy style jackets and trench coats, you’ll also find chic suede tailoring in the form of trousers and blazers as well as floor grazing suede skirts for a soft, boho vibe. Plus, there are also some seriously good suede accessories currently dropping in stores too, perfect for if you don’t want to go headlong into the trend just yet.

Keep scrolling to see the full edit for yourself of my picks of the best suede pieces to shop now…

Shop the suede trend

Toteme suede panelled shirt £1290 at FarFetch This will act as both the perfect autumn outwear and a chic shirt.

& Other Stories Suede Midi Skirt £345 at & Other Stories Pair with a cream frilled blouse and co-ordinating suede boots for a whimsical look.

Mango Straight-fit leather trousers £199.99 at Mango These suede straight leg trousers make an on trend alternative to classic denim.

Aesther Ekme Suede shoulder bag £435 at MyTheresa The perfect everyday bag, you'll get so much wear out of this minimalist style.

Rixo Dionne Suede Jacket £350 at Rixo For something with a little added fun, I love this flower print jacket from Rixo.

Stouls Miuccia suede top £695 at MyTheresa An elevated basic, this simple suede vest top will work with so many outfits.

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Pareo Skirt £299 at Massimo Dutti Not all suede has to be in tan or brown hues, Massimo Dutti have some incredible coloured options available including this bright red wrap skirt.

Mint Velvet Neutral Suede Ankle Boots £149 at Mint Velvet In the market for a new pair of autumn boots? This suede pair form Mint Velvet will be a welcome addition.

Ducie Corrin Suede Trench Coat £970 at Ducie Ducie's suede trenches look so chic. If tan isn't your colour it also comes in chocolate brown and sky blue too.

COS Longline Suede Shorts £300 at COS Don't say goodbye to your shorts just yet, this suede print style are perfect for sunny autumn days.

Arket Suede Tote Bag £249 at Arket If you need a break from tan suede, I love the khaki tone of this bucket bag from Arket.

Sezane Nehir Skirt £170 at Sezane Pair this suede mini with a cream cardigan or blouse for a cute, everyday look.