The chic sandals that will see you through this summer (and the next)

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone

You better book in for a pedi sharpish

Summer sandals are looking better than ever, so there is no better time to get pedi-ready and snap up some new season styles.

Summer shoe trends

As ever, the summer shoe trends cater for everyone, from the maximalist to the minimalist. The latter will rejoice at the news that the naked sandal is still very much en vogue, with sleek white and black leather and patent styles seen everywhere from The Row and STAUD to Topshop and Zara. The trusted slide is also a big played for SS19.

The bohemian amongst you will also love the natural textures of the shell-embellished shoes seen at Oscar de la Renta, the tassels at Coach or the raffia slides on offer at Dune (an upgrade on last season’s Loupe shoe). Check out more from the Oscar de la Renta collection of the Marie Claire Edit.

For the more OTT amongst you, look no further than the sculptural heel shoe, which will give an arty twist to any summer dress. Look to Cult Gaia, Mango, Jacquemus and Neous for some fabulous options.

Flat summer sandals

Flat shoes have never been so in. From raffia slides and logo mules for off-duty to minimal white leather affairs and tropical fruit and animal prints, we’re spoiled for choice, whether we are looking to the high street or the designer offering.

There’s no need to be boring this season, with perspex, logos and neon all big trends, so don’t hold back and look to Balenciaga, Chanel and even TOD’s for fun takes on the classics.

Either way, a flat summer shoe goes beautifully with a linen ensemble, whether a button-down dress or a sharp suit.

Summer sandals with heels

Latest Stories

The aforementioned sculptural heel shoe is the treat your feet (and your Instagram) deserve. Look to Cult Gaia for a quite frankly spectacular bamboo heel, and Jacquemus for geometrical wonders. Over at Dior and Chanel, the perspex heel is having a bit of a moment.

And if high heels aren’t your thing, don’t worry, the kitten heel is very much still de rigueur right now, and is so much more flattering than you’d think.

Scroll down to shop our edit of the best summer sandals to buy now.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 27

Studio Amelia Crocodile-Effect Strappy Sandals, £245 at Browns

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 27

ZARA STRAPPY LEATHER HEELED SANDALS, £49.99

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 3 of 27

GOYA GREY SNAKESKIN SANDAL, £234

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 4 of 27

& Other Stories Square Toe Kitten Heel Sandals, £79

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 27

ST. AGNI Akio brown leather sliders, £125 at Harvey Nichols

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 27

H&M Sandals, £29.99

Buy it now!
best sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 7 of 27

ALLSAINTS AYITA SANDAL, £178

Buy it now!
best sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 8 of 27

HOBBS Allie Sandal, £99

Buy it now!
best sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 9 of 27

BOTTERO Orange Leather Knot Slides, £16.99 at T.k.maxx

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 10 of 27

TAKE ME White Leather Double Strap Sandals, £16.99 at t.k.maxx

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 11 of 27

Nicholas Kirkwood sandals, £575 available at Farfetch.com

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 12 of 27

COS scalloped rubber slides, £45

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 13 of 27

Jimmy Choo Sacora 100 Satin Pearl Sandals, £1,295 at Harrods

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 14 of 27

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Sandale Du Desert leather and gingham canvas sandals, £635 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 15 of 27

Kurt Geiger charing sandals, £149

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 16 of 27

STAUD Billie leather wedge sandals, £230 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 27

Head Over Heels Milley sandals, £45

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 27

ATIANA TRIPTYCH SLIDER, £266.79

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 19 of 27

AEYDĒ Chrissy leather sandals, £130 at Net-A-Porter

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 20 of 27

Arket ankle wrap leather sandals, £150

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 21 of 27

Etro sandals with shells, £565

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 22 of 27

TABITHA SIMMONS Peony patent-leather sandals, £525

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 23 of 27

Manolo Blahnik White Macula 70 Leather Mule Sandals, £690 at Browns

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 24 of 27

& Other Stories Woven Leather Heeled Sandals, £79

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 25 of 27

L.K Bennett RHIANNON GREEN CROC EFFECT SANDALS, £225

Buy it now!
summer sandals Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 26 of 27

Swedish Hasbeens sandals, £159

Buy it now!
Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 27 of 27

find. Barely There Cone Heel Strappy, Women’s Open Toe Sandals, £42

Buy it now!

Reading now

Popular