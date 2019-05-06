You better book in for a pedi sharpish

Summer sandals are looking better than ever, so there is no better time to get pedi-ready and snap up some new season styles.

Summer shoe trends

As ever, the summer shoe trends cater for everyone, from the maximalist to the minimalist. The latter will rejoice at the news that the naked sandal is still very much en vogue, with sleek white and black leather and patent styles seen everywhere from The Row and STAUD to Topshop and Zara. The trusted slide is also a big played for SS19.

The bohemian amongst you will also love the natural textures of the shell-embellished shoes seen at Oscar de la Renta, the tassels at Coach or the raffia slides on offer at Dune (an upgrade on last season’s Loupe shoe). Check out more from the Oscar de la Renta collection of the Marie Claire Edit.

For the more OTT amongst you, look no further than the sculptural heel shoe, which will give an arty twist to any summer dress. Look to Cult Gaia, Mango, Jacquemus and Neous for some fabulous options.

Flat summer sandals

Flat shoes have never been so in. From raffia slides and logo mules for off-duty to minimal white leather affairs and tropical fruit and animal prints, we’re spoiled for choice, whether we are looking to the high street or the designer offering.

There’s no need to be boring this season, with perspex, logos and neon all big trends, so don’t hold back and look to Balenciaga, Chanel and even TOD’s for fun takes on the classics.

Either way, a flat summer shoe goes beautifully with a linen ensemble, whether a button-down dress or a sharp suit.

Summer sandals with heels

The aforementioned sculptural heel shoe is the treat your feet (and your Instagram) deserve. Look to Cult Gaia for a quite frankly spectacular bamboo heel, and Jacquemus for geometrical wonders. Over at Dior and Chanel, the perspex heel is having a bit of a moment.

And if high heels aren’t your thing, don’t worry, the kitten heel is very much still de rigueur right now, and is so much more flattering than you’d think.

Scroll down to shop our edit of the best summer sandals to buy now.