Maxi dresses are this season's go-to dress length for parties, weekends and work. Shop our favourite styles...

There is nothing better for styling out a heatwave, than a maxi dress, which is handily still high on the agenda for the 2020 summer trends. Tapping into the throw-on vibe that’s been perfect for the lockdown, the maxi dress comes in many guides this season, so keep scrolling to find out which one will grab your heart.

Maxi dress trends

We are very much in love with this season’s minimalist mood? While there are still plenty of references to the 90s thanks to slip dresses and square necklines, floaty fabrics and linens make for a perfect timeless design, which you can easily layer when it gets colder. H&M maxi dresses are suitably paired back and the perfect holiday essential.

Alternatively, are you into all things boho and feminine? We’ve got a feeling you’ll love prairie dresses. If you pick a style with puff sleeves and a ruched bodice, it’ll suit most body shapes too, and looks great layered under a denim jacket or oversized blazer. There are some amazing Ganni dresses in the sale right now.

If you like a pop of colour, then you’re in luck. We’ve got everything from bright florals to bright checks, with a splash of orange. See Tory Burch maxi dresses and Max Mara dresses for some serious colour blocking. Wallflowers, abstain.

Wedding guest outfit ideas

If you’re on of the 30 lucky guests at a post Covid summer weddings, bag yourself a versatile floor-skimmer that can be reworked throughout the season. Maxi dresses are a great choice for formal occasions when complemented with a statement clutch and strappy heels – Zimmermann, Kitri and Rixo are among our go-to brands when it comes to choosing something special.

If you want to try your hand at one of this season’s more daring trends, consider shopping for maxi dresses with a lace insert or cut-out detail. Team with statement sandals for a striking new season look. We love high street brands Zara, & Other Stories and Mango for trendier pieces.

Where to buy maxi dresses

We’ve scoured the high street and designer fashion stores to find the best maxi dresses in the shops right now. Click through to shop our edit.