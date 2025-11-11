I’m a Dress Girl Through and Through — and These Are the Winter Styles I’m Coveting

You've probably found yourself drawn away from dresses as the cold weather sets in for the practicality of jeans and jumpers, say, or a wool blazer paired with a flaring denim skirt. I don't blame you. When skies are set to grey, a dress perhaps doesn't feel quite up to the task. If that sounds familiar, perhaps what you need to do is accept the fact that now— and certainly December, January and February—calls for something a bit different from the frocks you wore all summer, namely, winter dresses.
A winter dress can take many guises. One of the most popular is a knitted jumper dress, worn with block-heeled, knee-high boots, going sans coat thanks to its chunky yarn, not to mention oversized sleeves. There are so many brilliant versions on shop floors, particularly mid calf-length to ankle styles that can be layered over shirts or thermals—and make great maternity dresses, FYI.
Another winter dress that will go the extra mile is a tunic made for layering (you'll have to get familiar with the concept of bundling plenty underneath what you're wearing as temperatures continue their descent). COS's boiled wool tunic, for example, will provide warmth courtesy of its natural fabrication, but can also serve as the outer layer to a fine-gauge turtleneck.
Printed winter dresses made of jersey will put a spring in your step, a quality that's hard to find if you stick to neutrals as soon as it's cold (Norma Kamali's houndstooth option is perhaps the ultimate day-to-night dress this winter).
Finally, whatever dress you choose, it's going to be important to properly shroud it (and yourself) with appropriately-warm outerwear. In Paris, Lindsey Peoples chose a burgundy leather jacket to wear over her dress, which might be the best choice for now if you overheat on your commute.
Add boots, a blanket scarf and perhaps even a bonnet—and the winter dress will prove remarkably useful from now until the green shoots of spring.
Shop The Best Winter Dresses
COS
Scarf-Detail Dropped-Waist Mini Dress
This camel wool dress has got-to every day written all over it. Just add tights and ankle boots.
ZARA
Knit Midi Dress With Belt
The tie-belt detail on this sweater dress mirrors this season's trend for belting the waist (without you having to do a thing).
Norma Kamali
Belted Houndstooth Turtleneck Midi Dress
Norma Kamali's belted houndstooth dress is the definition of sharp in any season but particular winter paired with a crisp pointed boot.
ARKET
V-Neck Wool Dress
The V-neck jumper has edged out the crew this autumn, which makes this ankle-length maxi even more tempting.
Rixo
Anaya Mila Leopard Brown
If you're familiar with the Marie Claire fashion team you will know that leopard is considered a neutral amongst us. This shorter tie neck style is perfect to take you from desk to dance floor.
Burberry
Meryl Checked Midi Dress
Looking smart in the office doesn't mean boring. This tartan style from Burberry is the perfect example of how to add colour and print to your winter working wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Long Flowing Dress With Draped Sash Belt
This dress might be made of a lightweight material but pair it with tights and over-the-knee boots, plus outerwear that's made of wool, and it'll hold its own against wintry temperatures.
Rise & Fall
Women's Tencel™ Cashmere Dress
For a lo-fi dress that's great for your everyday uniform, Rise & Fall's cashmere style fits the bill.
DÔEN
Seraphine Checked Cotton-Twill Midi Dress
Doën fans will be pleased to know that the brand also has winter options. This dress will look great styled with a thick wool blazer.
TOTEME
Garderob Gathered Crepe Maxi Dress
Toteme's pearl-white dress might initially look rather like eveningwear, which it could definitely be, but you could also style it with chunky grey jumper over the top and flat leather boots during the day.
ME+EM
Ultra-Fluid Maxi Dress
As well as neutrals, a subtly-printed dress can do wonders in winter, especially when it comes to lifting your outfit's mood.
TOVE
Suzette Wool and Silk-Blend Turtleneck Midi Dress
Tove's turtleneck dress can be dressed up or down this winter, simply by switching around your accessories.
GANNI
Printed Flocked Denim Maxi Dress
Switch lighter weight silk slip styles for this thicker button through style from Ganni.
Soeur
Black Gina Dress
For a smart winter dress that's suitable for work but which, if suitably jazzed up, could also pull a double shift on the party circuit is this trumpet-sleeved style from Soeur.
H&M
Denim Shirt Dress
Constructed with a fuller skirt and cinched waist, H&M's denim shirt dress will become a cornerstone of your cold-weather wardrobe (just add slouchy boots!).
Pink City Prints
Midnight Tartan Agatha Dress
Tartan is big news, and not just for Xmas. Add thick woolly tights and a thick jumper over the shoulders for colourful everyday look.
Turo Tweed Dress Dark Green
If you work in a smarter work environment, The Fold always has some great options. The emerald green tweed is a softer alternative to black.
Reiss
Belted Knit Pleated Midi Dress in Raspberry Red
Knitted dresses are our go-to in the winter months.
Queens of archive
Bettina dress
Boho prints and shapes continue to dominate this winter. Pair with chunky boots on the weekend and patent knee highs in the evening.
H&M
Velvet Blazer Dress
This velvet blazer style is a great desk to dinner option. Pair with thick opaques for the office and add lighter denier tights and heels at night.
ZARA
Metallic Thread Printed Mini Dress
Boho shapes and prints continue to dominate this winter.
ZIMMERMANN
Mouline Pleated Knitted Midi Dress
Knitted are great for winter. Layer this knitted style over a think polo neck for when the mercury really drops.
