I’m a Dress Girl Through and Through — and These Are the Winter Styles I’m Coveting

You've probably found yourself drawn away from dresses as the cold weather sets in for the practicality of jeans and jumpers, say, or a wool blazer paired with a flaring denim skirt. I don't blame you. When skies are set to grey, a dress perhaps doesn't feel quite up to the task. If that sounds familiar, perhaps what you need to do is accept the fact that now— and certainly December, January and February—calls for something a bit different from the frocks you wore all summer, namely, winter dresses.

A winter dress can take many guises. One of the most popular is a knitted jumper dress, worn with block-heeled, knee-high boots, going sans coat thanks to its chunky yarn, not to mention oversized sleeves. There are so many brilliant versions on shop floors, particularly mid calf-length to ankle styles that can be layered over shirts or thermals—and make great maternity dresses, FYI.

Yoyo Cao (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Another winter dress that will go the extra mile is a tunic made for layering (you'll have to get familiar with the concept of bundling plenty underneath what you're wearing as temperatures continue their descent). COS's boiled wool tunic, for example, will provide warmth courtesy of its natural fabrication, but can also serve as the outer layer to a fine-gauge turtleneck.

Printed winter dresses made of jersey will put a spring in your step, a quality that's hard to find if you stick to neutrals as soon as it's cold (Norma Kamali's houndstooth option is perhaps the ultimate day-to-night dress this winter).

Finally, whatever dress you choose, it's going to be important to properly shroud it (and yourself) with appropriately-warm outerwear. In Paris, Lindsey Peoples chose a burgundy leather jacket to wear over her dress, which might be the best choice for now if you overheat on your commute.

Add boots, a blanket scarf and perhaps even a bonnet—and the winter dress will prove remarkably useful from now until the green shoots of spring.