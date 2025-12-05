Easy Escapes: This English castle stay is straight out of a fairy-tale

I’m not going to lie – I’ve always had a bit of a fantasy of waking up in a castle, whether it’s Traitors, or Camelot. And Leeds Castle – confusingly in Kent, not Yorkshire, fulfils all my ideals, as it looks like it’s straight out of a fairy-tale.

The huge castle, near Maidstone, which dates back 900 plus years, is surrounded by a large moat and was once a royal palace of Henry VIII. Now open to the public, it’s popular with families, as it has lots to do for kids, in the frankly enormous grounds – there’s 500 acres of parkland - including a maze and playgrounds. Similarly, it hosts multiple events throughout the year, such as a summer concert and fireworks and New Year’s Eve party.

As well as day trips, Leeds Castle also has multiple types of accommodation, so you can stay there for longer. You can check in to a four-poster bedroom in the castle itself, or book B&B accommodation, a holiday cottage, lakeside lodge and now, the brand-new Knights’ Retreat holiday lodges, which I decide to try. The best part is, overnighters get after-hours access to the castle grounds. Here’s what it’s like:

(Image credit: Leeds Castle)

The vibe

Knight’s Retreat is a collection of eight dome-like wooden holiday lodges, aimed at families and inspired by 13th century owner, Queen Eleanor of Castile’s vision for her ‘Castle of Delights’. They’re very whimsical and designed around the mythical creatures they’re each named after, such as Basilisk, Minotaur and Gryphon. Each stay includes tickets to the castle and the absolute highlight for me and my two-year-old daughter, was being able to walk around the castle in the evening when everyone else had left. It was so peaceful and felt surreal and truly magical.

The lodges

(Image credit: Leeds Castle)

(Image credit: Leeds Castle)

As we’re not what you’d call the most hardcore ‘outdoorsy’ of families, I wasn’t totally sure what to expect from glamping in a holiday lodge, but I needn’t have worried as they more than exceeded my expectations for comfort. The beautifully-designed wooden pod lodges, sleep up to five guests and are cosy and fully-equipped with all mod cons. They were spotless, comfy, warm and had everything you could need: a kitchen, bathroom, open-plan living and dining space, TV, and a deck leading to an enclosed garden. They’re also super-good value, from £69 per person, especially as you get the price of admission thrown in.

(Image credit: Leeds Castle)

Food and drink

Although you can cook in the lodges, which is handy when you have little kids who are not always going to sit still in a restaurant, you can also head to Castle View Restaurant, which has recently undergone a refurbishment and was lovely. It was super-relaxed, had a great atmosphere and amazing views over the castle grounds. Breakfast was delicious — special shout-out for the pancakes, which I’m still thinking about. It also serves afternoon teas and we treated ourselves to the Neverland Christmas afternoon tea, which was just adorable. We loved the fairy-inspired sandwiches and cakes, plus scones with cream and jam, in honour of Peter Pan. It was such a cute experience.

Activities

One thing you’ll never be short of, is something to do, as Leeds Castle is packed with activities. I was really surprised how much is here and wished I’d booked for a second night, because there was no way to fit it all in. My daughter was in heaven in the huge castle-themed playground, sand pit, falconry displays and maze. She didn’t stop.

It goes all-out over the festive season and as well as the afternoon tea, when we visited, the castle was decked out for a Neverland-themed Christmas in collaboration with Great Ormond Street. There are Peter Pan-inspired rooms, including the Lost Boys hideout, Mermaid Lagoon and Hook’s Lair and upstairs is an enchanting fairyland room filled with glowing mushrooms, sparkly fairy dust and flowers and a surprise visit from Tinker Bell. It genuinely felt like walking into a storybook world and as we were there on a crisp winter’s day, it made everything even more magical, including the illuminated light trail outside, which was stunning.

However, Leeds Castle isn’t just a festive destination — there’s always something going on. As well as the maze and playgrounds, there’s a golf course and kids’ adventure golf, formal gardens, a train, ferry, bird of prey centre, Segway tours, Go Ape and even a dog collar museum. Then there are special events through the year, including a New Year’s Eve party, The Queen’s Joust in May, Lady Baillie’s 1930s House Party in June, Leeds Castle Concert in July and more.

Need to know

Leeds Castle, near Maidstone, Kent, offers free year-long entry, with your admission. For tickets, visit leeds-castle.com