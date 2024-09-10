You heard it here first, these 5 boots styles are set to be huge for Autumn/Winter 2024

If you haven’t looked out of your window recently and already been alerted by the grey skies and most likely a pattering of rain, I’ve got a newsflash for you: sandal season is officially over. Yes, it’s time to pack away your favourite strappy flats and chunky fisherman styles for another year and instead get ready to embrace autumn's favourite shoe, the boot.

Yet while in the past the end of summer may have been a reason to despair, allow me to prove you wrong (at least sartorially speaking, that is). This year boots are better than ever not only accessorizing an outfit but transforming it into something fresh and exciting. Want to get more from your favourite summer dresses? Simply switch your minimalist sandals for a pair of polished cowboy boots or get extra fashion miles from your jorts by reworking them with a pair of knee high boots (yes, you really can wear shorts and boots together). Then, when winter really does set in you can pair these timeless boot styles with chunky knits and tailored trousers too.

Still don’t believe me? Well I’m about to introduce you to AW24’s 5 trending boot styles that are sure to transform even the most simple of looks into an autumn outfit sensation.

1. The polished cowboy boot

The cowboy or western boot has been a firm fave for a few seasons now and it’s a boot style that’s showing no sign of disappearing. To make your western boots feel elevated, opt for leather styles as opposed to suede as they’ll give a clean, polished look. Added details like embroidery or metal toe caps will also add interest or you can keep it simple if you prefer a sleeker finish.

2. The elevated biker boot

For something a little tougher, we’re huge fans of an elevated biker boot. Usually flat, biker books feature the addition of metal hoops or buckles and they are perfect for bringing your favourite summer dress into autumn winter. Simply add a coordinating leather jacket and you’re summer pieces will feel totally on trend for the new season.

3. The chic knee high boot

If you want to invest in a boot style you’ll reach for season after season, the knee high boot is a timeless option. While they come in many different forms, from block heel styles to sky high stilettos, we’d suggest a low or kitten heel is the chicest way to go for AW24. Not only do they look incredibly stylish but they’re comfortable too so there’s no fear of regretting your shoe choice as you head out the house.

4. The classic riding boot

While western inspired cowboy boots offer a more fun, tongue in cheek take on the horse girl aesthetic, riding boots take it a little more literal. This knee high style is made to be worn with jeans or leggings tucked in and paired with checked blazers and classic white shirts shirts for an old-money outdoorsy feel.

5. The boho over the knee boot

Over the knee boots usually come in one of two forms, stretchy and form fitting usually worn for nights out out or softer, slouchier styles which give a more relaxed feel. This season, it’s the latter that are trending, in no small part down to Chloe’s championing of the over the knee boot as part of their boho revival. To tap into the look, opt for tan shades in leather or suede fabrications and pair with soft, floaty dresses or indigo wash denim.