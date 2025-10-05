Anyone who pays even the slightest bit of attention to the fashion world will know that our wardrobe works in a cycle. Yes, seasonal trends come and go, but year after year, there are a few staple pieces that shift in, out, and once again back in with the steady changing of the weather. During the transitional period, these are lightweight trench coats and loafers—pieces that can see you from sunny mornings to rain-soaked afternoons with ease. Now that colder weather has finally set in, however, it's time to embrace the wardrobe staples that fall fully into autumn's camp.

No, I’m not talking about outerwear (though it’s definitely worth putting Autumn/Winter 2025’s coat trends on your radar now before they all sell out). Instead, it’s a staple which may at first glance seem more of a statement piece, but that proves year after year to in fact be one of the most timeless additions to an autumn wardrobe. If you haven’t already got your hands on a pair of leather trousers, trust me, it’s high time you did.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Acting as a more polished alternative to jeans as well as a trend-led swap for your best tailored trousers, leather trousers always come into their own at this time of year. Keeping you cosy on chilly mornings and dry when rain makes an appearance, it's no surprise that so many women find themselves reaching for a pair of leather trousers almost the second autumn hits.

And yet the best leather trousers are not just a practical choice, but a smart sartorial one, too. To prove this point, just look to the streets of New York, London and Milan, where this fashion month, leather trousers have proved ever popular. Paired with oversized white T-shirts, contrasting leather jackets and smooth suede shirts, for an interesting texture clash, chic women have confirmed what I already knew: nothing says autumn is here like the return of this hardworking trouser trend.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

So, because a great pair of leather trousers can (and should) last in your wardrobe for seasons, if not years, to come, you may be wondering which styles to invest in. Coming in endless variations, from sleek straight-leg cuts to leather leggings and even trending horseshoe shapes, it’s clear that leather trousers are seriously versatile.

For AW25, however, we’re taking the leather trouser to extremes, so opt for floor-grazing styles, supersized baggy shapes and even leather iterations of summer’s trending balloon trousers for a modern look. Here are some of my favourite styles to get you started…