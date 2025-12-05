Ah, the festive season — when a trip to the pub suddenly feels far more exciting, your sequin pieces finally make it out of hibernation, and brands pull out all the stops to deliver maximum Christmas spirit (and sales). But this year, one label is clearly leading the charge, and all the chicest people we know are lapping it up. That brand? Ralph Lauren. Though its recent resurgence stretches back further than the start of December.

To prove the brand’s popularity with a real-life example, I’m currently living in a tiny town on the Portuguese coast where the high street consists of six shops: a butcher’s, a greengrocer’s, an estate agent’s, a bakery and — you guessed it — a Ralph Lauren Home. And with that, I rest my case. Ralph Lauren is officially everywhere. Yet the key question remains: why is the near-60-year-old brand leading the field once again?

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

Most of us need little reminding of its early-2000s heyday — thanks, in no small part, to Rachel Green (yes, the most popular Friends character — I said it) working there. But today, its consumer pull comes from an amalgamation of smart marketing and the brand’s ability to tap into the mood of now.

Firstly, there’s the boom of Y2K fashion and the “old money” aesthetic. As heeled flip-flops, low-rise jeans and trucker hats trend once more — alongside the preppy charm of striped shirts and crew necks — the pendulum has swung firmly back in Ralph Lauren’s favour. With so much of the core collection naturally sitting within this arena, consider this a major box ticked.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

Then we have the Taylor Swift effect. The (arguably) most famous singer in the world wore a striped Ralph Lauren sundress to announce her engagement on Instagram. The post racked up more than 37 million likes, the dress was named the ninth “hottest” product in the world on the Lyst 2025 Q3 Index, and searches for Ralph Lauren soared by 6% — enough to propel the brand to ninth place on the same report.

Within the fashion industry, Ralph Lauren also collected a major accolade this year: the CFDA Award for American Womenswear Designer of the Year. And while polo shirts, caps and cable-knit jumpers may be synonymous with the label, its ready-to-wear line remains one of the most beautiful on the New York Fashion Week schedule. Think leather jackets, tailored trousers and frilled collars — equal parts timeless and quietly trend-making.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

A recent collaboration with Indigenous-designed and owned company Tòpa also caught the attention of many a fashion devotee, with one noting: “Ralph Lauren’s ability to successfully collaborate without sacrificing their own identity is extremely impressive.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So when it comes to Christmas, it’s no surprise that the American label has gone all-out, building on the high of an exceptionally successful year. Case in point: a life-sized Ralph Lauren log cabin in the centre of London’s Sloane Square. Expect roasted chestnuts, a Ralph’s Coffee stall, a Father Christmas meet-and-greet (yes, even Santa is a Ralph Lauren fan) and bookable cookie-decorating and wreath-making classes. I did say they’d gone big.

All that’s left to say is: well done to the entire Ralph Lauren team — maintaining this level of momentum is no easy feat. And if you can’t make it down to Sloane Square, below is a curated edit of Ralph Lauren treats anyone would be thrilled to find under the tree.