17 Workwear Dresses That Make Getting Dressed So Much Easier

There are few wardrobe challenges quite as universal as the search for the perfect workwear dress. It has to master a complex equation: polished yet effortless, smart without skewing overly corporate, comfortable enough to wear from early-morning meetings to late-afternoon catch-ups, and elevated enough to make you feel like the most confident version of yourself. Really, it's far from simple.

For many of us, the daily question of "What am I going to wear to today?" can quickly turn into a wardrobe stand-off. It’s far too easy to fall back on the same rotation of trousers and knits. But a great dress, once you find the right one, can actually make getting dressed a whole lot easier. Just throw it on, add boots or flats, and you’re out the door.

Luckily, there's no shortage of workwear dress options to shop. Just one look at Cos, Massimo Dutti or Victoria Beckham makes that clear. So you need to refine your search to the styles that will make you feel the most confident. For some, that may be a chunky knit dress, for others a more floaty polka dot pick, or you may be part of the camp that prefer a more formal feeling structured shape.

Whatever workwear dress you fancy, I've found the chicest options to shop below, because there's enough on your agenda without worrying what to wear.

Shop the chicest workwear dresses