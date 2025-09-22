Much like the gingham trend feels synonymous with spring and polka dots proved a 2025 summer staple, autumn has arrived, and with it, brought its own set of print trends ready to stake claim on our wardrobes. Already this season, we’ve seen stripes re-enter rotation in the form of pinstriped tailoring and rugby shirts , while leopard print is set to once again become an autumn winter staple (not that it’s ever far from our fashion consciousness, mind you). And, another print that faces revival each autumn yet feels even more prominent for 2025? Plaid is officially back.

Yet, while the check print is proving popular among all items of clothing — think checked trench coats , plaid suiting and tartan pleated skirts — there’s one piece in particular that’s been leading the way with this trend. Throwing off its country girl and lumberjack credentials, the plaid (or flannel) shirt is proving Autumn 2025’s unsung fashion hero, with fashion’s frontrunners all taking to styling the rustic wardrobe staple.

It was on the catwalks where we first saw the plaid shirts' high-fashion makeover. In The Row’s Spring 2025 show, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen sent a model down the Parisian catwalk wearing a bold red and blue checked shirt (seen on influencer Annabel Rosendahl, above) — a surefire sign of the plaid shirt’s imminent sartorial rise.

Yet, it took a shift in weather for the plaid shirt to truly go mainstream. It was at Isabel Marant's AW25 show, where red plaid shirts were layered under waistcoats and paired with lace tights and indigo denim, while, at Calvin Klein, creative director Veronica Leoni leaned into the Western aesthetic, pairing the plaid shirt with simple brown trousers and leather accessories.

Calvin Klein AW25 — Isabel Marant AW25 — Coperni AW25 (Image credit: Calvin Klein, Getty Images, Coperni)

It’s off the catwalk, however, where the plaid shirt has truly come into its own — especially now the weather has turned. Take Marilyn Nwawulor Kazemaks, who styled a navy plaid shirt with horseshoe jeans and slingbacks for a more polished take on the piece, while, Sarah Blythe proved a plaid shirt makes a chic alternative to a lightweight autumn jacket, leaving her shirt unbuttoned over a white tank top.

And, the plaid shirt's newfound versatility doesn’t stop there. Leading on from summer’s standout scarf styling hack, which saw many take to tying silk styles at their waist, the plaid shirt is proving autumn's ultimate accessory. Look to influencer and entrepreneur, Mirja Klein, who stepped out with a plaid shirt tied at her waist earlier this month — proving that the plaid shirt is now much more a sartorial choice than a practical one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you’re ready to get on board, allow me to introduce you to this season's best plaid shirts. Including this season's more muted style from The Row, you'll also find elevated cashmere offerings as well as some incredible options on the high street, too. Keep scrolling to see them all...

