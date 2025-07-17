Bored of Your White Tank Top? 5 Clever Ways to Style Fashion's Most Versatile Summer Staple

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, a white tank top is arguably one of the most versatile items in most of our wardrobes. Easily teamed with relaxed linen trousers or worn alongside a midi skirt to aid in heatwave dressing, it's no secret that this underrated wardrobe staple is a favourite among the fashion set.

Over the years, the white tank top has been reinvented by the likes of Loewe, Prada, Stella McCartney and Miu Miu, who have released their iterations by simply adding their logo or a statement-making slogan. This season, however, other brands have quite literally gone back to basics and revisited the white tank top as a versatile, functional, and chic addition to any outfit.

Ralph Lauren exemplified this by pairing a white tank top with an embellished maxi skirt for the perfect elevated casual look at its Spring/Summer 2025 runway. Meanwhile, Gucci opted for a polished daytime ensemble by layering a white tank top with relaxed, wide-leg trousers and trainers as a stylish everyday approach.

Model on the runway at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 5, 2024 in East Hampton, New York.

Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, on the street style front, the fashion set continues to adapt and embrace the white tank top as a key capsule wardrobe piece, leaving us with plenty of style inspiration.

Something that is always welcomed, especially when it concerns a staple wardrobe piece that can often be overlooked or where ideas on how to wear it are lacking, but trust us, look further and inspiration is everywhere.

From seasoned editors to influencers and even your favourite celebrities, we have an endless number of fashion insiders to thank for the fresh inspiration that will make styling a simple tank top an effortless task.

white tank top styling

(Image credit: @tinvcb)

From co-ord pairings to long bloomers, we have shortlisted some key inspirations for the next time you're stuck on how to give your white tank top a timeless refresh.

You're welcome.

Jeans + Overshirt

white tank top: influencer styling

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Jeans and a white tank top are a styling classic. Elevate them this season by incorporating a tailored overshirt and a pair of printed kitten heels. Finish off the look by adding an oversized cuff.

Rib Racer Tank Top – White – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Rib Racer Tank Top

The Weekend: Seersucker, Navy Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend: Seersucker, Navy Blue

The Annie High-Rise Jeans by Pilcro
Agolde
The Annie High-Rise Jeans by Pilcro

Beyond Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Suede Pumps
Aquazzura
Beyond Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Suede Pumps

Trousers + Sheer dress

white tank top influencer styling

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

This styling formula is a great entry-level approach to this summer's sheer trend. Layer a maxi lace dress over a scoop-neck tank top and wide-leg trousers for the ultimate day-to-night look.

Knitted Tank
TOTEME
Knitted Tank

Sheer Romance Slip
Free People
Sheer Romance Slip

Woven Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Woven Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Balla Mesh Ballet Flats
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Ballet Flats

Paired with bloomers

white tank top influencer styling

(Image credit: @whatgigiwears)

Undoubtedly one of this season's biggest trends, long bloomers may seem divisive at first, but trust us, they're a comfortable alternative to everyday trousers and offer plenty of styling possibilities when paired with a white tank top. Simply add a pair of flats and a rope pendant necklace to complete the look

Calie Tank
Reformation
Calie Tank

Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

Sterling Silver Sloping Pendant Necklace
Annika Inez
Sterling Silver Sloping Pendant Necklace

White tank top + Bermuda shorts

Woman styling a white tank top with black bermuda shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those unpredictable heatwaves, reach for your favourite bermuda shorts and style these with a white tank top. Elevate the look by accessorising with a linen long scarf and chunky jewellery.

Navygrey Women | the Linen 04 | Luxury Sustainable Scoop Neck Linen Vest | White | Navygrey
Navygrey
The Linen 04 Vest

Bilbao Pleated Wool Bermuda Shorts
The Frankie Shop
Bilbao Pleated Wool Bermuda Shorts

Off-White Silk Scarf
MM6 Maison Margiela
Off-White Silk Scarf

'flo' Hoop Earrings
Lines & Current
'flo' Hoop Earrings

With a co-ord

White tank top

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

You can never go wrong with a co-ord in the summer. However, if you, like us, want to spruce up your trusty co-ord this season, simply layer it over a white tank top. This styling hack adds style and comfort, as you can choose to remove the upper part of the co-ord if you start feeling warm.

The 03 Striped Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set
Deiji Studios
The 03 Striped Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set

White Ribbed Scoop Neck Vest
Gap
White Ribbed Scoop Neck Vest

Unlined Bleached Leather Boat Shoes
Miu Miu
Unlined Bleached Leather Boat Shoes

The Elvie
Jimmy Fairly
The Elvie

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.