Bored of Your White Tank Top? 5 Clever Ways to Style Fashion's Most Versatile Summer Staple

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, a white tank top is arguably one of the most versatile items in most of our wardrobes. Easily teamed with relaxed linen trousers or worn alongside a midi skirt to aid in heatwave dressing, it's no secret that this underrated wardrobe staple is a favourite among the fashion set.

Over the years, the white tank top has been reinvented by the likes of Loewe, Prada, Stella McCartney and Miu Miu, who have released their iterations by simply adding their logo or a statement-making slogan. This season, however, other brands have quite literally gone back to basics and revisited the white tank top as a versatile, functional, and chic addition to any outfit.

Ralph Lauren exemplified this by pairing a white tank top with an embellished maxi skirt for the perfect elevated casual look at its Spring/Summer 2025 runway. Meanwhile, Gucci opted for a polished daytime ensemble by layering a white tank top with relaxed, wide-leg trousers and trainers as a stylish everyday approach.

Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, on the street style front, the fashion set continues to adapt and embrace the white tank top as a key capsule wardrobe piece, leaving us with plenty of style inspiration.

Something that is always welcomed, especially when it concerns a staple wardrobe piece that can often be overlooked or where ideas on how to wear it are lacking, but trust us, look further and inspiration is everywhere.

From seasoned editors to influencers and even your favourite celebrities, we have an endless number of fashion insiders to thank for the fresh inspiration that will make styling a simple tank top an effortless task.

From co-ord pairings to long bloomers, we have shortlisted some key inspirations for the next time you're stuck on how to give your white tank top a timeless refresh.

You're welcome.

Jeans + Overshirt

Jeans and a white tank top are a styling classic. Elevate them this season by incorporating a tailored overshirt and a pair of printed kitten heels. Finish off the look by adding an oversized cuff.

Trousers + Sheer dress

This styling formula is a great entry-level approach to this summer's sheer trend. Layer a maxi lace dress over a scoop-neck tank top and wide-leg trousers for the ultimate day-to-night look.

Paired with bloomers

Undoubtedly one of this season's biggest trends, long bloomers may seem divisive at first, but trust us, they're a comfortable alternative to everyday trousers and offer plenty of styling possibilities when paired with a white tank top. Simply add a pair of flats and a rope pendant necklace to complete the look

White tank top + Bermuda shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those unpredictable heatwaves, reach for your favourite bermuda shorts and style these with a white tank top. Elevate the look by accessorising with a linen long scarf and chunky jewellery.

With a co-ord

You can never go wrong with a co-ord in the summer. However, if you, like us, want to spruce up your trusty co-ord this season, simply layer it over a white tank top. This styling hack adds style and comfort, as you can choose to remove the upper part of the co-ord if you start feeling warm.