Call it Celtic chic, Scottishcore, or just a natural progression following a very successful run of Celebrity Traitors and all things Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe, there's no denying that heritage fashion is one of the biggest trends for Autumn/Winter 2025.

Featuring tweed fabrics, tactile knits, and country motifs, this timeless aesthetic once confined to country walks has gone mainstream. Such is the case that this season's biggest design houses decided to incorporate the look into their collections.

Think Bally's subtle hints of tartan, Louis Vuitton's oversized outerwear, and, lest we forget, Burberry's classic kilts, silk headscarves, and waterproof trenches - transcending its countryside roots and blending into everyday city life.

Whether you're aiming to incorporate heritage-inspired fabrics as accessories, to complement your existing wardrobe, or are looking to commit to a head-to-toe look, there are lots of options both on the high-street and from designers.

From Acne Studios' double-layered brushed cardigan and plaid top, to The White Company's stylish yet functional oversized green parka, below is our round-up of the must-see heritage-inspired pieces.