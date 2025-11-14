Heritage Style Is Defining Winter Dressing This Season — These Are Our Top Picks
From classic tweed fabics to great outerwear
Call it Celtic chic, Scottishcore, or just a natural progression following a very successful run of Celebrity Traitors and all things Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe, there's no denying that heritage fashion is one of the biggest trends for Autumn/Winter 2025.
Featuring tweed fabrics, tactile knits, and country motifs, this timeless aesthetic once confined to country walks has gone mainstream. Such is the case that this season's biggest design houses decided to incorporate the look into their collections.
Think Bally's subtle hints of tartan, Louis Vuitton's oversized outerwear, and, lest we forget, Burberry's classic kilts, silk headscarves, and waterproof trenches - transcending its countryside roots and blending into everyday city life.
Whether you're aiming to incorporate heritage-inspired fabrics as accessories, to complement your existing wardrobe, or are looking to commit to a head-to-toe look, there are lots of options both on the high-street and from designers.
From Acne Studios' double-layered brushed cardigan and plaid top, to The White Company's stylish yet functional oversized green parka, below is our round-up of the must-see heritage-inspired pieces.
Shop the trend
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.