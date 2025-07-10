This Classic Childhood Summer Print Has Had a Cool-Girl Rebrand—Here’s How to Wear Gingham in 2025

Gingham is a print that resurfaces with the Spring/Summer trends year after year. As a child, its arrival signified that the six-week holidays were nearly within our grasp, and, each year since, it’s continued to mark the arrival of warmer days and lighter evenings—no matter our age.

But while this year is no different when it comes to gingham's somewhat hostile takeover of our wardrobes, for 2025 the playground-inspired print has had a full-on rebrand. Shedding its twee, picnic-print persona, this year’s best gingham buys have instead found their way into all the cool girls' summer wardrobes—quickly cementing the check as not only a staple summer print but a stylish one, too.

A post shared by Kezia Rose Cook (@keziacook) A photo posted by on

So, what caused this transformation? Well, the gingham trend owes its newfound aesthetic to a few stylish sources. First up, it taps into the Euro summer vibe that’s currently taking over our feeds, but it also slots perfectly into the Western and trad wife aesthetics that are showing no signs of slowing.

It’s unsurprising to see, then, that rather than leaning into a sole mode of styling this season, gingham has taken on a more varied feel this season. Think gingham paired with classic accessories for the minimalists, the addition of cowboy boots and Western-inspired sun hats for all the wannabe cowgirls out there, or check printed pieces worn alongside primary brights and charm belts for a playful take on Euro summer style. No longer is the gingham print limited to cottagecore alone— now, it’s a something that anyone can put their stamp on (and definitely should).

A post shared by Réalisation Par (@realisationpar) A photo posted by on

If you need further proof of the growing gingham trend, just look to the celebs who have been leading the way in a host of grown-up iterations this year. Take Hailey Bieber, who took to her Instagram earlier this year to share a never-before-seen selfie from her pregnancy, in which she wore a red gingham dress from insider-favourite brand Realisation Par.

And, because where Hailey leads all undoubtedly follow, there's been a marked uptick in gingham sightings of late. Most recently, at this year's Wimbledon tournament, singer Olivia Rodrigo opted to wear a red-and-white check midi dress, while actress Daisy Ridley was spotted in a black gingham dress from celebrity favourite brand, Doen just last month. Each paired the print with cult trending accessories such as east-west bags, flip flops and, in Hailey’s case, her Rhode phone case, giving gingham their own personal style spin.

(Image credit: Hunza G)

It's not just the celebrities who are making a case for gingham this season, either. Fashion editor- and influencer-favourite swimwear brand Hunza G has gone big on the print for 2025 with a collection of shirred swimwear, matching cover-ups and accessories featuring the print front and centre. All manner of labels have embraced the trend, too, whether their signature aesthetic is already ultra-feminine—like If Only If and Self-Portrait—or more high-fashion edgy, as at Ami Paris and Shushu/Tong. Naturally, the high-street has also hopped on the all-gingham-everything train.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, we've established that gingham is definitely having a moment right now, and it's cooler than ever. But one important question remains: how do you wear it, without looking like you're fresh off the playground? To help, I've curated an edit of five key gingham pieces that deserve space in your wardrobe this summer, with ideas for how to style them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From smock-style minis that lean into the trad wife aesthetic (whether ironically or not is up to you) and cheeky little hotpants that have hot girl summer written all over them, to playful swimwear style for those who only dare dip their toe into the trend—this is how to wear in gingham in 2025, the cool-girl way.

5 Ways to Wear Gingham

1. A Gingham Mini Dress

A post shared by Lindsey Holland (@lindseyholland_) A photo posted by on

The gingham mini dress is a summertime classic, but this season it's had a pared-back makeover that makes it feel that much more suitable for adults. A simple linen shift will become your new everyday go-to, while for something a little more statement, look to styles with added details like bubble hems and embellishment. As ever, the accessories you choose will make all the difference when it comes to channeling your preferred aesthetic.

2. A Gingham Top

For an easy entry point into gingham, add a check top or blouse into your daily outfit rotation. Here, Raquel Costa Gomes gives the playful print a cooler edge take by pairing it with rich indigo blue denim jorts and this season's must-have ballet sneakers. Her look takes gingham away from its previously twee connotations and adds a fresh spin that's got 2025 written all over it.

3. Gingham Swimwear

A post shared by INALBIS (@inalbis.es) A photo posted by on

I already mentioned Hunza G’s latest gingham drop, however that's not the only swimwear brand embracing the print this summer. From Fruity Booty’s gingham bikini (as seen on Kendall Jenner, FYI) to Damson Madder’s influencer-favourite gingham swimsuit, take this as further proof the check print needn't be limited to your everyday wardrobe.

Hunza G Peggy Gingham Bikini £215 at Mytheresa How cute is the gingham trim on this bandeau bikini? Damson Madder Betty Swimsuit £42 (Was £70) at Damson Madder This could also double up as a bodysuit with skirts and jeans.

Triangl Vinca Bikini £95 at Triangl A classic shape in timeless gingham print.

4. A Gingham Midi Dress

While mini styles are a great way to go, when it comes to this season's best gingham dresses, all lengths get their moment. If you’re opting for a midi or maxi length style, keep things cool by with cut-outs or unique shapes. Then, finish with plenty of accessories like oval sunglasses and stacked jewellery.

5. Gingham Shorts

A post shared by Adenorah (@annelauremais) A photo posted by on