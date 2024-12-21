The bow trend has officially taken over this party season and these 12 pieces prove we’re still not over it

From bow adorned Christmas trees to strings of ribbon tied garlands, it’s official, we’ve gone certifiably bow crazy this festive season. Yet, while the statement knots have undoubtedly refreshed our Christmas decorations in record speed, it appears the trend isn’t content with just taking over our homes this party season as even our wardrobes are set to get a gift-wrap inspired makeover.

From statement bow party dresses to bow tops and camis, both luxury designers and the high street are filled with their take on the trend. London-based label Marques Almeida proved more is more with their oversize bow top that can be effortlessly styled with your favourite jeans. My personal favourite has to be H&M’s bow front take on the little black dress - perfect if you’re looking for a statement piece to wear on Christmas day or throughout the festive season.

And, it’s not just scene stealing supersized bows that are making an appearance (although there are plenty of those, if you want to go big). Bow button cardigans and blazers are the perfect way to subtly nod to the trend or, why not switch your classic black heels for a bow detail pair that you can get maximum wear from at all your festive events.

Not heading out? Don’t worry I wouldn’t blame you either. If you’re someone who prefers to cosy up on the sofa sipping hot chocolate during the holidays, why not ditch party wear altogether and try a pair of bow printed pyjamas. Next’s red and pink striped pair may be the cutest I’ve seen and you’ll look practically perfect sitting next to your bow themed tree.

Ready to get shopping? Keep scrolling for our edit of the best bow pieces for all occasions including a few that will make the ideal gift for someone special if you’re still working through your Christmas shopping list.

Shop the best bow pieces

H&M Bow-Front Satin Mini Dress £69.99 at H&M Party dresses don't get much better than this.

Sister Jane Clara Bow-Embellished Taffeta Mini Dress £80 at Harvey Nichols This pink shift dress looks way beyond its High Street price tag.

Aligne Alina Bow Peplum Satin Top £115 at Aligne For a more subtle take, I love this bow strap top.

Rotate Bow-detail sequined minidress £360 at MyTheresa Sequins and bows - need I say more.

Marques Almeida Black Front Bow Top £553 at Marques Almeida Make an entrance with this Marques Almeida oversized bow top that can be effortlessly styled with your favourite jeans and heels.

M&S Bow Detail Round Neck Mini Shift Dress £59 at M&S Classic in the front, cute bow in the back.

Saint Laurent Barbara Bow-Detailed Satin Mules £760 at Net-a-porter The only shoe I want to see under the Christmas tree.

Vivetta bow-effect short skirt £357 (Was £510) at Farfetch Pastel pink tones nod to the girly feel.

Completedworks Gold-plated bow hair comb £495 at NET-A-PORTER This bow detail comb will work for all hair types and textures.

Kika Vargas Charlize Bow-Embellished Woven Mini Dress £465 at Net-a-porter

Chinti & Parker Black Merino Bow Brooch Cardigan £195 at Chinti & parker Heading to the office but still want to feel festive? This bow button knit is a great choice.

Self Portrait Bow Off-The-Shoulder Crepe Midi Dress £420 at Net-a-porter