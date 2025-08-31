I know, I know, I’m not quite ready to accept it either, but there’s no getting away from the fact that coat season is on the horizon — at least, in their most lightweight iterations. In line with the change of seasons and the breezy (and more often than not, rainy) days that come with it, back into the depths of our wardrobe we head, reaching for our barn jackets, parkas and, of course, our trusty trench coats.

To some, this may be a joyful moment after one too many hot sunny days; however, as a self-proclaimed sun worshipper, I’m always a little reluctant to embrace the switchover until I truly have to. That was until I spotted a new coat trend cropping up in recent weeks, and I’ll be honest, this one's so good even I found myself adding a few to my basket ahead of the new season’s arrival. Trust me, if you want to look chic this autumn, a checked trench coat is the way to do it.

While of course there are many stylish ways to tap into the checked trench coat trend, I’ll be honest, my personal obsession was actually sparked by one style in particular. No, it’s not Burberry (although the fashion house does have some incredible options that combine their iconic trench coats with their revival Nova check).

Instead, it’s another viral brand behind one of this year’s chicest check trench coats. A style that’s been spotted on Elsa Hosk and influencers Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks and Lisa Ing-Marinelli, to name a few, The Row’s Tavishina coat has proved so popular that it’s already sold out across multiple retailers despite its £3000 price tag — and it’s not yet September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes the checked trench coat, in all its forms, so iconic is its stage presence. Rather than a necessity, hastily thrown on top of your perfectly curated outfit, a checked trench transforms the look. Emily Gurr proves this above, pairing a grey check trench coat with a simple T-shirt and tailored trousers. Her coat isn’t simply an afterthought; it is the outfit.

So, while The Row’s style may sadly be out of our grasp (although I’ll be keeping a ready eye for any restocks), there’s still no reason not to get your hands on your own checked trench coat. Reformation’s gingham check mac offers a similar feel, while on the high street, John Lewis’ check trench is a chic choice that nods to vintage designs.

See all my favourite checked trench coats for yourself below and snap them up while you still can…

