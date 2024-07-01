These stylish looks prove it, we’re in for a polka dot girl summer

When it comes to prints, there are few more iconic than the classic polka dot. Yes, the graphic spots may drift in and out of our wardrobes over the years however I’ll argue the polka dot trend is never far from fashion favour, and even in its down time, it’s always only a few seasons before we’re all going dotty for it once again.

Right now, the polka dot trend is most definitely on the up and I couldn’t be happier. While the bold print is usually reserved for more autumnal or transeasonal dressing, it’s currently having a summer resurgence with a whole host of stylish women incorporating the print into their warm weather wardrobe.

So, why is polka dot print so how right now? One thing all these looks have in common, is rather than oversized 1950’s inspired dots, they’ve all opted for a smaller polka dot pattern which gives their outfits a touch of whimsy perfect for warm, sunny days.

There’s also the common addition of frills and lace detailing, which moves the print away from its more formal roots and instead gives it a sense of playfulness. The result? Summer looks that feel fun yet elevated and will work for everyone from the fashion minimalist who likes to keep things classic as well as those who like to push the fashion boundaries.

(Image credit: @georgwhite)

If you’re ready to pop on some polka dot pieces yourself, I’ve compiled an edit of the best dotty styles online right now. From summer dresses and co-ords to spotty accessories, nothing is safe from the polka-dot this season so now is the perfect time to embrace the look. Keep scrolling to see for yourself...

Shop the polka dot trend

Reiss Rue Viscose Linen Polka Dot Ruched Maxi Dress £268 at Reiss This dress is so good both Marie Claire fashion editors, Penny Goldstone and Natalie Hughes, have it in their wardrobes. While it can easily be dressed up with heels for summer weddings and events, it will also look great worn with ballet flats or sandals for a more relaxed feel.

Mango Draped top with corset neckline £150 at Mango Part of Mango's capsule collection, this polka dot top feels ultra-luxe thanks to the figure hugging boning, tulle fabric and elegant halter neckline.

Massimo Dutti Strappy Camisole Dress £149 at Massimo Dutti You'll get so many fashion miles from this slip style dress. Wear with a blazer and heels to summer events, ballet flats to the office and layer a tee and trainers at the weekend.

Everae Polka-Dot Sabine Bikini Top £155 at Harrods In need of new swimwear? Channel your inner 1950's pinup in this polka dot bikini from Everae. The belted briefs will nip in your waist for a flattering fit while the triangle top will support and sculpt.

Reformation Cherry Top £148 at Reformation While a monochrome colour palette is the standard when it comes to polka dots, why not try something a little brighter like this contrasting red and blue dot print top.

Anthropologie Polka Dot Print Head Scarf £20 at Anthropologie Head scarves are a huge trend this season and they make a chic alternative to a summer hat so why not tick of two trends in one with this polka dot print style.

This polka dot co-ord is oh-so-cute and perfect for mixing and matching all summer long. Wear with flip flops and a claw clip for a full 90's inspired look.

H&M Bubble-hem tube top £6 (Was £15.99) at H&M This bubble hem top is such good value I can't believe it's still in stock. Picture it worn with jeans and court heels to ace a jeans and nice top dress code.

Marni Tropicalia polka-dot wallet-on-chain £387 (Was £644) at Farfetch Don't want to go full on polka dot print? A chic accessory will add a pop of interest to even the most simple of looks.

Reformation Tancy Dress £178 at Reformation In need of a dress for the races? Have your own pretty woman moment in this polka dot midi dress.

Alexandra Miro Penelope Skirt £395 at Alexandra Miro I am obsessed with matching swimwear and beach cover-ups at the moment and this set from Alexandra Miro ticks the trend off perfectly.

Dolce & Gabbana Keira bow-embellished polka-dot twill sandals £650 at NET-A-PORTER This spotty mules will work just as hard in your wardrobe as a classic black pair.