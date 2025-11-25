Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, and Chloe Grace Moretz Love This Dark Denim Hue
Effortlessly chic and easy to style all year round
Not only is dark denim the purest type of denim you can buy, but it is also one of the chicest and most wearable styles to reach for in winter 2025, according to celebrities. Often referred to as raw denim, pieces in this shade are left untreated and kept in their natural state—free from the added chemicals and water typically used to produce lighter finishes.
Not only is it a more sustainable form of denim, but in my expert opinion, it also makes for a more timeless look. As recently demonstrated by Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Chloë Grace Moretz, its naturally dark tone translates into a sleeker, more polished aesthetic that is perfect for everyday wear, especially when paired with cashmere knits and coats, as well as with seasonal party-ready favourites.
Whereas the noughties favoured tight fits and stonewash denim, today’s denim revolution has seen a surge in a new, contemporary shade that sits on the spectrum between deep indigo and black.
The stitching is noticeably warmer, and the fits span everything from straight and wide-leg to barrel, —most recently seen on Zoe Saldana, who wore a pair of barrel-leg jeans by Willy Chavarria with a checkered blouse and black blazer for a press outing.
This versatile hue isn’t limited to jeans, either. From maxi skirts to jumpsuits and double-denim coords, the possibilities are endless—and chic, as demonstrated by Jessica Biel, who embraced a polished double-denim look earlier this year.
So, if you—like us—have been inspired by celebrities’ growing obsession with 2025’s sleekest denim hue, keep scrolling for my curated edit of authentic raw denim and indigo-inspired pieces to elevate your denim rotation.
Shop dark denim
Flared jeans are quickly becoming one of fashion's favourite styles, this is especially true when it comes to Veronica Beard's Crosbie silhouette. Known for its flattering shape and comfortable fit, these indigo jeans are a great office-friendly pair of denim.
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: skinny jeans are back. For those still unsure of how to style them, simply tuck them into knee-high boots and pair them with a funnel-neck jacket. Chic.
