Your must-have autumn accessory is a neckerchief, but not as you know it - these are the best 10
French-girl approved
It's no secret that we're big fans of the timeless allure that is associated with French-girl fashion. From their sleek styling tips to their classic independent brands, you can't go wrong with looking their direction for some effortless styling inspiration.
This autumn/winter 2024 season, we're taking a key French fashion staple and giving it the ultimate autumnal twist. Enter the triangle scarf. A direct relative to the classic silk neckerchief, the triangle scarf holds the same silhouette but is made of warm fabrics like cashmere and wool that make accentuating any outfit so easy. Although a scarf coat is a great alternative, a triangle scarf offers the opportunity to keep your neck warm at all times without the stress of a bundled layer of fabric.
Coming in different colourways, price points, and textures, the triangle scarf has been tapped up by luxury brands such as Jacquemus and The Row, as well as on the high street by COS and Mango. With different fabrics, the versatile piece can be found in bright hues to make any look pop or with different prints for a more unique look.
Regardless of the colour way, the triangle scarf is a fool-proof way to elevate any look by simply pairing it over a cosy knit and trench coat. Below, we have picked our top 10 triangle scarves to switch up your autumn look.
Shop triangle scarves
Getting a texture upgrade, this triangle scarf is made from 100% cashmere and comes in a sleek black colour.
A classic, sleek option that layers perfectly over any jacket adding a chic note of brightness to any look.
TBCo are known for their sustainable pieces. Their triangle scarf selection is elite with various colour combinations, sizes, and designs.
For sleek minimalist fashion pieces, The Row is always a good idea. This brown triangle scarf is three pieces away from selling out so act fast.
This adjustable triangle scarf is perfect for those who, like me, struggle to adjust and tie their neckerchiefs to perfection.
This ecru-coloured triangle scarf features a self-trying point with a sleek finish that is perfect for an everyday look.
For those looking for a triangle scarf that will add a pop of colour to any look without much commitment, this Damson Madder number is for you.
Knitted in a textured grid stitch, this ember-toned triangle scarf from Toast is divine.
This striped number comes in four different colourways and I want them all.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
