Animal Print is Back for Autumn/Winter 2025—But With Even More Power and Bite

The Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks introduced an array of fresh new trends for season ahead, ranging from the niche and unexpected—like Victoriana details and punky leather—to the more predictable, weather-appropriate return of faux fur, ski-core and heritage dressing.

And then, there are those recurring trends that fashion just can't seem to get enough of—and that everyone will be glad to hear will be sticking around for the foreseeable. Chief among them? Animal print.

Long synonymous with glamour, maximalism and fashion with a capital F, animal print has been a staple of modern women's wardrobes for decades at this point, so much so that many now even consider it to be a "neutral". It feels somewhat redundant, then, to say that it is officially back for AW25, given that it never really left... What does feel noteworthy, however, was its sheer ubiquitousness on the runways, and the countless designer reinterpretations that are making animal prints more alluring than ever.

Khaite AW25, Nina Ricci AW25 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images, courtesy Khaite)

No longer solely reserved for high-glam Italian brands like Roberto Cavalli, Versace and D&G, the classic leopard print was spotted at Saint Laurent, Fendi and Khaite for AW25—in the form of power-shoulder PVC, head-to-toe leather, and calf-hair pieces respectively.

Meanwhile, Nina Ricci, Conner Ives and Balmain brought the oft-overlooked zebra print to the fore, courtesy of bold coats, bedazzled dresses, knits and knee-high boots, and cow print also cropped up in the Dries Van Noten and Zimmermann collections.

But undoubtedly, snake-print was the real star of the show(s), seen everywhere from Gabriela Hearst, Duran Lantink, Marni and Zimmermann to Valentino and Chloé. This should come as little surprise to those au fait with the Chinese Zodiac, given 2025 is the year of the snake—yet its appearance in the likes of sequins, soft ruffles, knitwear and sheer organzas certainly felt unexpected.

Valentino AW25, Gabriela Hearst AW25 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

While the interpretations of animal print for Autumn/Winter 2025 took many forms, one thing they all had in common was a certain bite. Pops of pattern were less cautious and playful than in seasons past, designed to stand out and make a statement rather than quietly blend in—an attitude we would all do well to adopt this season, sartorially and beyond.

As for styling cues, this season the spirit is very much "anything goes" (itself another dominant AW25 trend, incidentally). Lean into the animal print that feels most you, focusing on luxe materials, timeless cuts and pieces that spark joy—that way, you can plump for a bigger investment safe in the knowledge that you'll love and wear it for life. That's the best thing about a recurring trend, after all.

