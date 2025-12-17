As a Lover of Coffee and Red Wine, I’ve Been Searching High and Low for the Best Whitening Toothpastes—These 6 Do the Job

The search for the best whitening toothpaste has been a part of my beauty journey for as long as I can remember. Before they became commonplace on the shelves of Boots and Superdrug, I remember always picking up packs and packs of Crest's Whitening Strips whenever I travelled to the US—but no more; you can find all manner of whitening toothpastes at home.

There's a lot of choice on the market, from heavy-duty formulas to more minimalist, but equally effective, options. I tend to prefer the latter, so whitening toothpastes that do the job well, but also look chic beside my sink. Luckily, as part of my job, I have been testing all the whitening toothpastes I can get my hands on over the past year, and through much trial and error, I have found the best of both worlds. Get the lowdown and a dentist's top tips, ahead.

The best whitening toothpastes of 2025

How do whitening toothpastes work?

Dentist Dr Mohammad Ali at Emerdency explains: "Whitening toothpastes mainly work by removing external surface stains, rather than bleaching the tooth itself. They usually contain gentle abrasives such as calcium carbonate or hydrated silica, which polish away stains from coffee, smoking, red wine, or tea. Some may also include enzymes or small amounts of hydrogen peroxide, but the whitening effect is usually modest compared with dentist-supervised whitening and can still trigger sensitivity."

How should you use whitening toothpastes?

"Use them like a normal toothpaste, brushing twice a day for 2 minutes with a soft or medium-bristle toothbrush," explains the dentist. "Apply light pressure to reduce the risk of enamel wear. After brushing, spit out excess and avoid rinsing straight away so fluoride stays on the teeth longer."

It’s common for people to see small improvements within 2 to 4 weeks. Results depend on how stained the teeth were before, and on habits such as smoking or coffee consumption. "Whitening toothpastes work over time and will not deliver dramatic or instant changes," Dr Ali adds.

But remember: "Many are designed for daily use as directed, but if you have enamel erosion, gum recession, or sensitivity, consider alternating with a standard fluoride toothpaste. This can reduce sensitivity while still helping to lift surface staining. It's also worth choosing a toothpaste with fluoride to protect enamel."

Are whitening toothpastes the right choice for you?

"Whitening toothpastes mainly improve surface staining and are less effective when discolouration comes from inside the tooth, such as after trauma, ageing, or certain dental treatments," cautions Dr Ali. "If there is little improvement, or if discomfort develops, continuing to use a whitening toothpaste may offer limited benefit. In these cases, a dental assessment can help identify the cause of discolouration and whether alternatives such as professional cleaning or supervised whitening would be more appropriate."

