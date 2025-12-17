The search for the best whitening toothpaste has been a part of my beauty journey for as long as I can remember. Before they became commonplace on the shelves of Boots and Superdrug, I remember always picking up packs and packs of Crest's Whitening Strips whenever I travelled to the US—but no more; you can find all manner of whitening toothpastes at home.

There's a lot of choice on the market, from heavy-duty formulas to more minimalist, but equally effective, options. I tend to prefer the latter, so whitening toothpastes that do the job well, but also look chic beside my sink. Luckily, as part of my job, I have been testing all the whitening toothpastes I can get my hands on over the past year, and through much trial and error, I have found the best of both worlds. Get the lowdown and a dentist's top tips, ahead.

The best whitening toothpastes of 2025

Marvis Whitening Toothpaste £9 at Boots Not only do Marvis' products look great, but they really work too. This hardworking formula uses a combo of two silicas of different granular sizes to balance abrasiveness with optimal cleaning power. Its ingredients list includes fluoride and xylitol to help prevent cavities and control the oral bacterial flora, which is key in preventing bad breath. Spotlight Oral Care Spotlight Oral Care Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth 100ml £6.33 at Boots One thing that worries me when it comes to any whitening formulas is the risk of sensitivity, but Spotlight Oral Care helps protect your enamel while it whitens—using a combo of active ingredients including sodium fluoride and hydrogen peroxide. Selahatin Of Course I Still Luv You Whitening Toothpaste £19 at John Bell & Croyden Selahatin makes the aesthete's toothpastes, and this was confirmed just days ago, when the luxury dental brand launched a collab with none other than Rick Owens. I've relied on this gently whitening toothpaste for years, which includes fluoride and antioxidants, and smells as good as a luxury perfume, with notes of verbena, bergamot, cardamom and woody pine and juniper. BIOMED 97% Natural Triple Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste £3.99 at Amazon Charcoal may seem novel in a toothpaste, but this whitening toothpaste from Biomed is highly effective. Using 24 Natural origin ingredients; 3 types of charcoal bamboo, including activated and wood, it breaks down plaque thanks to pineapple extract's bromelain enzyme, as well as plantain and birch leaf extract to promote gum health. Oh, and it has 1,40ppm of flouride too. Colgate Colgate Max White One Optic Whitening Toothpaste 75ml £6 at Boots Perhaps one of the best whitening toothpastes you can buy at your daily grocery shop, Colgate Max White One Optic Whitening Toothpaste contains optic brighteners and works hard to remove surface stains, all while strengthening enamel and keeping gums healthy. Colgate Max White Purple Teeth Whitening Serum £10 at Boots Ok, so this may not technically be a toothpaste, but I love using this new serum whenever I need a boost or when I have been neglecting my whitening toothpastes for one too many weeks. It's worth mentioning that this is not meant to be used as a toothpaste substitute; instead, brush your teeth as normal, then apply one pump of this vibrant purple serum and brush as normal for two minutes before rinsing. It provides instant colour correction thanks to optic brighteners, but the formula is also crafted using micro-polishing minerals to remove surface stains. Win-win.

How do whitening toothpastes work?

Dentist Dr Mohammad Ali at Emerdency explains: "Whitening toothpastes mainly work by removing external surface stains, rather than bleaching the tooth itself. They usually contain gentle abrasives such as calcium carbonate or hydrated silica, which polish away stains from coffee, smoking, red wine, or tea. Some may also include enzymes or small amounts of hydrogen peroxide, but the whitening effect is usually modest compared with dentist-supervised whitening and can still trigger sensitivity."

How should you use whitening toothpastes?

"Use them like a normal toothpaste, brushing twice a day for 2 minutes with a soft or medium-bristle toothbrush," explains the dentist. "Apply light pressure to reduce the risk of enamel wear. After brushing, spit out excess and avoid rinsing straight away so fluoride stays on the teeth longer."

It’s common for people to see small improvements within 2 to 4 weeks. Results depend on how stained the teeth were before, and on habits such as smoking or coffee consumption. "Whitening toothpastes work over time and will not deliver dramatic or instant changes," Dr Ali adds.

But remember: "Many are designed for daily use as directed, but if you have enamel erosion, gum recession, or sensitivity, consider alternating with a standard fluoride toothpaste. This can reduce sensitivity while still helping to lift surface staining. It's also worth choosing a toothpaste with fluoride to protect enamel."

Are whitening toothpastes the right choice for you?

"Whitening toothpastes mainly improve surface staining and are less effective when discolouration comes from inside the tooth, such as after trauma, ageing, or certain dental treatments," cautions Dr Ali. "If there is little improvement, or if discomfort develops, continuing to use a whitening toothpaste may offer limited benefit. In these cases, a dental assessment can help identify the cause of discolouration and whether alternatives such as professional cleaning or supervised whitening would be more appropriate."