Kelly Eastwood Shares 18 Conscious Gifts They’ll Love for Years to Come
The fashion and lifestyle creator on how to gift thoughtfully this Christmas
Searching for Christmas gifts that feel thoughtful and will be loved for years to come? Consider this your starting point. We've enlisted the help of fashion and lifestyle creator, Kelly Eastwood, to narrow down her top picks. The conscious style influencer is also an ambassador for No More Plastic and Local Ocean Conservation.
Beyond that, she regularly advocates for a safer, more sustainable planet. She encourages her 117K followers to shop mindfully, ethically, and to support independent brands across her social media platforms. Here, she shares her top ethical gift ideas for this year and beyond.
Like puppies, the best festive gifts are for life - not just for Christmas! As we become ever more aware, nothing we buy truly disappears at the end of its use; every purchase leaves a footprint. That’s why this season is such a powerful opportunity to choose better: to invest in pieces that last, or pick presents that support makers, communities, or the planet through their creation.
By treading a little more lightly during what is traditionally the most wonderful (and, ahem, the most wasteful) time of the year, we can still spoil the ones we love — just more consciously.
I adore this ivory cable-knit sweater, made from RWS-certified merino wool and recycled nylon, featuring ‘PEACE’ subtly knitted into the design, combining cosy luxury with a meaningful statement. Plus, 10% of proceeds support Choose Love, so your gift gives both style and solidarity to displaced communities.
Ideal for winter weather, this Hero Facial Oil’s nourishing, vegan, and cruelty-free blend is designed to soothe and revitalize even the most sensitive skin. It’s a lovely choice if you want to give someone an everyday self-care treat that’s gentle on skin and the planet.
I have my eyes on this festive Loungewear Set, crafted from heritage Irish linen. Celebrating slow fashion with a playful twist, and crafted in a richly coloured festive check, this set (which can also be worn as separates) is soft enough for slow mornings, and special enough for evenings by the fire.
This vintage-inspired diamond piece, blending Kirstie’s classic touch with Angie’s effortless cool-girl style, is the perfect, hand-crafted forever treasure. The choker opens to reveal a hidden scroll to hold your personal intention (or in my case, a cherished scribble from my son!)
I honestly feel like this deep aubergine, cocoon-shaped coat was the coat of the season - and it will continue to turn heads for years to come. With its quilted-look jacquard and fleecy removable collar, it’s a luxurious, versatile piece that effortlessly polishes my daytime denim.
These handcrafted ballerina shoes, inspired by the classic Spanish espadrille, mix artisan craftsmanship with recycled, sustainable materials (including rubber soles from recycled bicycle tyres!) I particularly love this festive-perfect leopard print pair - a stylish, conscious gift that supports small makers and turns heads.
If they’re swapping pine trees for palm trees this Christmas (and who could blame them?!) this handwoven bag from my collection with Sensi Studio is the perfect gift to wake up to. Timelessly chic and sustainably crafted by Ecuadorian female artisans, it celebrates traditional skill while supporting a community of women keeping craft alive.
If you’re looking for a small-but-mighty gift, I love this Seymour Hand Cream; Made in Somerset, it’s rich, velvety, and packed with vegan, botanical ingredients that leave hands unbelievably soft. Housed in a fully recyclable aluminum tube it’s a conscious, design-led treat that elevates any bathroom shelf/handbag/side table/desk...
And for the girl who has everything… Choose Love this Christmas. Each thoughtful purchase through this charity provides essential winter clothing (hats, gloves, thermal layers, and thick socks) bringing warmth, protection, and dignity to someone in need, making it a truly meaningful gift in their name.
