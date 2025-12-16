Kelly Eastwood Shares 18 Conscious Gifts They’ll Love for Years to Come

Searching for Christmas gifts that feel thoughtful and will be loved for years to come? Consider this your starting point. We've enlisted the help of fashion and lifestyle creator, Kelly Eastwood, to narrow down her top picks. The conscious style influencer is also an ambassador for No More Plastic and Local Ocean Conservation.

Beyond that, she regularly advocates for a safer, more sustainable planet. She encourages her 117K followers to shop mindfully, ethically, and to support independent brands across her social media platforms. Here, she shares her top ethical gift ideas for this year and beyond.

Like puppies, the best festive gifts are for life - not just for Christmas! As we become ever more aware, nothing we buy truly disappears at the end of its use; every purchase leaves a footprint. That’s why this season is such a powerful opportunity to choose better: to invest in pieces that last, or pick presents that support makers, communities, or the planet through their creation.

By treading a little more lightly during what is traditionally the most wonderful (and, ahem, the most wasteful) time of the year, we can still spoil the ones we love — just more consciously.