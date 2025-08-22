While there are many things I remember fondly about my school days, the uniform is not one of them. Largely consisting of polo tops and starched shirts paired with either tailored trousers or, on rare sunny days, a skirt, finally ditching my school uniform at 18 years of age felt like being set free. It’s surprising, then, that many of the pieces I once viewed as uninspiring in the classroom, have now made their way proudly into my adult wardrobe.

Take the gingham trend , which evokes memories of summers spent in the playground, yet now brings a playful touch to the best spring summer wardrobes. Similarly, cardigans that once felt twee and uninspiring now have the cool girls' seal of approval in cropped lengths and sheer iterations as well as more classic styles. And, it seems our love for school-yard inspired pieces doesn’t stop there, as this season, there’s another staple returning to our wardrobes. The pleated skirt is shaking off its sartorial stuffiness and fast becoming the chicest skirt style to wear right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why the revival? Well, the pleated skirt actually dips its toe into several trends which have been growing in popularity in recent months. Of course, at the forefront is the dark academia trend, which offers a grown-up twist on traditional school style. Think tweed and tailoring worn alongside pleated skirts and loafers. Alternatively, for those who excelled outside the classroom, summer’s tenniscore trend provided a sporty twist on the pleated skirt with elasticised minis showing up paired with T-shirts and trainers.

Michael Kors, Burberry, Alaïa (Image credit: Michael Kors, Burberry, Alaia)

For Autumn Winter 2025, however, the pleated skirt is set to be embraced in even more variations. Take Michael Kors and Alaïa, where pleated skirts were paired with fluffy jackets for an elevated twist, or Burberry, where check pleated skirts felt reminiscent of Scottish kilts and vintage punk designs.

Most recently, at Copenhagen Fashion Week, the pleated skirt proved a firm favourite among street stylers in attendance. Leaning into the styles preppy origins, Abi Marvel paired her mini style with a barn jacket, T-shirt and loafers, while, many took a more colourful approach in printed styles in fun colour ways.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what should you look for if you’re planning to invest in a pleated skirt this season? As I mentioned, when it comes to pleated styles, there are many different options to choose from. Black and grey tones will always have a nostalgic feel, as will check and tartan prints. Alternatively, there’s space to have fun with different fabrics, like denim or leather, for a more statement update on the classic style.

And, it doesn’t stop there. Keep scrolling to see even more of my favourite pleated skirts ready to shop right now.

Shop the best pleated skirts