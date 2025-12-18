High Frequency Wands Are Skincare’s Most Underrated Tool—They Target Acne, Inflammation, and Hair Loss

Working in the industry, I am fortunate enough to test some of the greatest and latest tools on the market, from the best LED masks and microcurrent devices to at-home laser devices—you name it, I've tried it.

However, one device that I don't think gets the airtime it deserves is high-frequency wands. Often confused with microcurrent devices that we know and love—such as the Ziip Halo or Nuface—high frequency wands have been used for years in luxury clinics. However, in recent years, this non-invasive tool has become increasingly available for at-home use for skin and hair concerns.

In fact, they were trending earlier this year, due to videos showing a spark of light emitting when the probe touched the skin. This may seem concerning, but as skin expert and GP, Dr Raj Arora, explains, they are incredibly gentle devices that are safe to use on all skin types for a range of issues. Everything you want to know, ahead.

What are high frequency wands, and their benefits?

"High frequency wands are a tool used in skin and hair treatments that utilise a low-level electrical current applied to a glass electrode filled with either neon or argon gas," explains Dr Arora. "The wand itself uses thermal energy and ozone production to target inflammation, acne and redness."

It's worth noting that ozone gas has antibacterial properties, and also stimulates blood circulation, by-and-by bringing oxygen and nutrients to the skin. Simultaneously, it helps to kill the bacteria that create acne breakouts.

The benefits are myriad: "In the short term, you would see improved blood circulation as the electrical currents stimulate blood flow, helping the skin to look more radiant and refreshed almost immediately. In some cases, the high frequency wand may enhance the skin’s ability to absorb skincare products, making them potentially more effective," explains the expert.

"Regular use may boost collagen synthesis in the long term, leading to firmer, more youthful-looking skin over time and delaying the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," she adds. "It may result in smoother, more even skin texture as the device helps to promote cell renewal."

But it's not just the skin that can benefit from high frequency wands. Similar to LED therapy helmets, when used on the scalp, they can boost blood circulation and stimulate healthy hair growth.

How do you use high frequency wands?

To use a high frequency wand, start with a clean and dry face. Apply a conductive gel or serum as needed. Turn on the device and gently glide the wand across your skin in circular motions. It's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions for optimal use, but Dr Arora typically recommends five to ten minutes per session, around two to three times per week.

Who should and shouldn't use high frequency wands?

"High frequency wands are generally safe for most skin types, and may help with a variety of skin issues, including acne, enlarged pores, fine lines, sagging skin, and puffy eyes," says Dr Arora. "However, those with very sensitive or reactive skin should proceed with caution and may even want to consult a dermatologist or skin doctor before use."

High frequency wands vs LED masks and EMS devices

High-frequency wands, LED and EMS (electric muscle stimulation) devices may promise similar skin results—clearer, calmer, more youthful-looking skin—but they work in different ways.

High-frequency wands focus on the skin’s surface, using oxygenation and gentle heat to calm acne and boost circulation, making them best for targeted spot treatments. LED therapy uses specific light wavelengths to reduce inflammation and support collagen, while EMS stimulates facial muscles to improve tone and firmness.

It's worth noting that for deeper or full-face concerns like pigmentation, redness, scarring or overall rejuvenation, LED masks are more effective. They penetrate further into the skin, treat the entire face at once and are quicker and more comfortable than working area by area.

Best high frequency wands