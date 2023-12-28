Your winter wardrobe needs these nostalgic Fair Isle jumpers

Wrap up in this season's cosiest knitwear

Woman in red and white fair isle jumper GettyImages-1746744015
Fair Isle knits are such a chic win, whether you’re looking for an easy way to update your après ski style, want to tap into a cosy countryside moment or just refresh your favourite jumper and jeans combo. 

Classic and unassuming, with a hint of romantic nostalgia, the soft geometric print elicits a comforting feeling thanks to its whimsical, rustic design. If you loved summers’ cottagecore trend, think of Fair Isle as its hard working winter cousin, who instead of sitting sipping rosé wine on a picnic blanket, would rather be found sat by the fire with a steaming cup of mulled wine - sounds pretty heavenly right?

When you take a look at its origins, it’s no surprise that the Fair Isle knit brings about such a hearty, wholesome energy. Gaining its name from a small island in the north of Scotland, the colourful design dates back to 19th century and was a style commonly worn by fishermen as they went about their trade. In more recent years however, it’s taken on a more regal status, as the go-to countryside style of royals, like Kate Middleton and Princess Diana, who both donned the timeless design alongside waxed parkas and wellington boots for more relaxed appearances, as well as during the Christmas period for a charming festive look. 

However while the Fair Isle knit’s origins may be in the past, designers are still cementing its place in our wardrobes today. For 2023 Molly Goddard re-imagined her signature maximalist style, pairing her trademark tulle pieces with heritage inspired Fair Isle knitwear. The effect was a collection that focused on the “joy of dressing” with a sense of fun wearability. And, she wasn’t alone in her use of the classic print this season, as brands like DÔEN, Khaite and Zimmerman all included multiple Fair Isle styles in their AW collections, marking it as the it-knit of the season.

One thing’s for sure, while the Fair Isle knit may be classic when it comes to style, it’s a piece that our love for shows so sign of fading. So, if you're ready to add the winter warmer to your wardrobe, here’s our edit of the best styles to shop now, from traditional jumpers to vintage inspired cardigans and chic sweater vests. 

Shop The Best Fair Isle Jumpers

Loro Piana Trujillo Fair Isle silk, cashmere and cotton-blend sweater
Loro Piana Trujillo Fair Isle sweater

Molly Goddard Jen Fair Isle intarsia wool vest
Molly Goddard Jen Fair Isle intarsia wool vest

DÔEN Fran Sweater
DÔEN Fran Sweater

GAP Fair Isle Knit Mock Neck Jumper
GAP Fair Isle Knit Mock Neck Jumper

Toast Fair Isle Yoke Mohair Blend Sweater
Toast Fair Isle Yoke Mohair Blend Sweater

Albaray Fair Isle Tank Top
Albaray Fair Isle Tank Top

Boden Embellished Yoke Cardigan
Boden Embellished Yoke Cardigan

Me+Em Merino Cashmere Patchwork Fair Isle Jumper
Me+Em Merino Cashmere Patchwork Fair Isle Jumper

Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Wool-Blend Rollneck
Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Wool-Blend Rollneck

Plumo Crew Tank Top
Plumo Crew Tank Top

Mango Crew Neck Sweater with Trim
Mango Crew Neck Sweater with Trim

Seasalt Cornwall Merino Wool Rich Jacquard Knitted Vest
Seasalt Cornwall Merino Wool Rich Jacquard Knitted Vest

ARCH4 Faroe Fair Isle cashmere cardigan
ARCH4 Faroe Fair Isle cashmere cardigan

Khaite Fair Isle Suzette Cardigan
Khaite Fair Isle Suzette Cardigan

The House of Bruar Allover Fairisle Sleeveless Pullover
The House of Bruar Allover Fairisle Sleeveless Pullover

Monsoon Hope fair isle cardigan green
Monsoon Hope fair isle cardigan green

Lauren Geo-Stripe Short-Sleeve Jumper
Lauren Geo-Stripe Short-Sleeve Jumper

Brora Supersoft Lambswool Fair Isle Polo Neck
Brora Supersoft Lambswool Fair Isle Polo Neck

Beaufort & Blake Beith Fair Isle Jumper
Beaufort & Blake Beith Fair Isle Jumper