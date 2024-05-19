I'm lowkey obsessed with waistcoats and here are my favourites

Having worked in fashion for over a decade now, I've become quite adept at knowing which trends are actually worth the investment, and which aren't. In my experience, it's the quieter, understated pieces you need to look out for.

Take the humble waistcoat for example. Long relegated to an unsexy workwear or wedding item, for Spring/Summer 2024, it has fully come into its own.

And as the heading of this article suggests, I'm very, very into them right now, and I can see it lasting. Of course, they're still a great option to wear to the office, but I'm wearing them for all occasions, since they're so incredibly versatile.

I have several in my wardrobe in a bunch of colours, and have worn them with everything from maxi skirts to jeans and culottes. They are great as a co-ord set with tailored trousers and shorts, but work just as hard with denim or cargo pants.

You don't have to take my word for it either. Just a quick scroll through your Instagram or TikTok feeds will show all your favourite fashion influencers wearing them too. So much so that the Aligne Leo waistcoat, which I'm wearing in the butter yellow here, has had to be restocked several times and be re-issued in other colours and fabrics.

If you're ready to dive into this understated trend, here are my favourite waistcoats to shop right now.

The Frankie Shop, Maesa Asymmetric Woven Vest £170 at Net-A-Porter