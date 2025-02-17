Although we believe in investing in timeless pairs that live in your closet as the best pairs of denim forever, we also hold space for experimenting with trends—dipping your toes into silhouettes that on the surface appear more avant-garde than your classic straight-leg jeans. And, if there's one thing we can count on this season it's denim reaching new dimensions.

Enter, horseshoe jeans. Introduced by Citizens of Humanity circa 2021, the divisive denim shape was soon seen on other denim brands—including Frame and Zara. However, it was a double denim appearance at the Alaïa Autumn/Winter 2023 show that cemented the fashion set's obsession with the style—helping the style garner popularity throughout 2024.

Known for its high-waisted shape with an exaggerated wide-leg silhouette that tapers at the ankles, it's easy to feel uncertain about which pair to invest in and how to style them. But fear not, as a seasoned shopping expert who spends countless hours testing the best denim, I can confirm that these jeans are comfortable, flattering and extremely stylish.

This year, horseshoe jeans continue to be at the top of 2025's biggest denim trends and are showing no signs of backing down. With a freshly introduced sister, barrel leg jeans, and more street style and celebrity endorsement than ever, we have taken it upon ourselves to delve into the best pairs to invest in now and how to style this shape.

What is the difference between horseshoe and barrel jeans?

If you find it hard to differentiate between the two or were even unaware that they weren't the same, we don't blame you. Horseshoe and barrel-leg jeans are incredibly similar silhouettes categorised as sisters—not twins.

Horseshoe jeans offer an extra-wide silhouette across the leg that tapers at the bottom, whilst barrel-leg jeans have a slightly more narrow look that is often preferred by those who aren't quite ready to commit to the voluminous look that horseshoe jeans offer.

The simplest way to differentiate them is by analysing the legs; if they're extra wide, they're horseshoes, and if they have a less angular and more carrot-like shape, then they're barrel-leg.

With that in mind, ready to give horseshoe jeans a go? Below, we have our expertly selected curation of the best pairs to shop now and some extra tips on how to style them.

Shop Horseshoe Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £268 at Mytheresa A staple in my weekly denim rotation, these horseshoe jeans are as comfortable as they are chic. I do find them to slightly large so for this pair, I recommend sizing down.

H&M Horseshoe High Jeans £37.99 at H&M A great under £50 pair to invest in if you're on the lookout for an elegant pair of raw denim.

M&S Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans £39.50 at M&S A deeply loved pair amongst MC HQ, these relaxed horseshoe jeans are freshly restocked in their regular, long, and petite sizing, so now is a great time to invest as they sell out fast.

H&M High Jeans £37.99 at H&M A great high-waisted option that is so good, I can't believe they're under £50.

Polo Ralph Lauren Denim Jeans £269 at Selfridges A great tip for those who are unsure of how to balance the wideness of the jeans is to find a pair that ends slightly above the ankles to show a little bit of skin. This will help effortlessly harmonise your proportions.

Gap Blue High Waisted Horseshoe Jeans £50 at Gap Gap's denim range has been a fashion set staples for many years, and with good reason. These horseshoe jeans come slightly low-waisted for those who prefer a looser fit.

Frame Horseshoe Jeans £300 at Frame Coming in five different shades, Frame's denim range is a great high quality investment that will see you through many years.

Free People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Jeans £88 at Free People Free People's horseshoe jeans come in 23 colourways to ensure a perfect option regardless of styling preferences.

Zara Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans £29.99 at Zara For those who opt for light-wash denim, Zara's baggy balloon jeans are an instant hit with an under £35 price point.

Reformation Ollie Jeans £198 at Reformation A great alternative for those looking for office-friendly denim that is sleek and easy to style. Simply add a warm knit and loafers to complete the look.

How to style horseshoe jeans?

The possibilities are endless when it comes to styling these jeans. For a harmonious look that plays on proportions, opt for a cropped jacket layered over a cardigan to make sure the jean's silhouette is the focal point.

For a more elongated look, opt to style these jeans with kitten-heel pointed ankle boots or loafers.