We’ve all been there: between party season outfit planning, and indulging in one too many glasses of mulled wine, Christmas shopping suddenly slips to the bottom of the to-do list. But fear not — I have you covered.
As someone who usually leaves her shopping until the last minute, I’ve inadvertently garnered expert knowledge over the years on the best stylish retailers to turn to during the stressful final days of the Christmas shopping rush.
No matter the occasion, recipient, or gifting requirements, I’ve rounded up the best last-minute fashion gifts guaranteed to impress even the pickiest recipients. You’re welcome.
- Net-A-Porter: Standard delivery: December 16; next day delivery: December 19; premier: December 24 by 10:00 AM
- Mytheresa: Premium delivery: December 19; express delivery: December 22
- Liberty: Standard delivery: December 20; next day delivery: December 22 by 14:00
- Zara: Standard delivery: December 19; express delivery: December 23
- Marks & Spencer: Standard delivery: December 20; nominated day delivery and store collection: December 23
- H&M: Last shipping day: December 22
- COS: Standard delivery: December 17; express delivery: December 22
- ASOS: Standard delivery: December 21; express delivery: December 23
- Selfridges: Standard delivery: December 19; next day delivery: December 22
Style on its own as a top, or layer a knit under as outerwear, this navy jacket is the ultimate party-season-ready piece. For those looking to gift it for Christmas or order a last-minute outfit, remember to place your order by December 19 for standard delivery from Aligne.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.