It's Time to Retire Your Summer Skirts—Plaid Midis are Our Autumn Essential

Not to boast, but there are certain perks that come with being a fashion editor. Yes, there are the occasional freebies (a definite bonus), and the fact that maths doesn’t feature in my day-to-day—the biggest win of all. But perhaps my favourite perk is when my work and my wardrobe seem to seamlessly align, giving me full licence to shop during office hours. Not something, I imagine, that would fly in most other workplaces.

At the very top of my current wish list? Plaid skirts. And judging by the numbers, I’m not alone. The style is having such a moment that searches for “plaid skirts”, “plaid pleated skirts”, “blue plaid skirt” and even “pink plaid skirt” have all hit breakout status on Google Trends. So, if you’re not yet among those searching, allow me to explain why you should be.

Burberry Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Checked fashion dominated the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks, with plaid skirts stealing the spotlight in London. Burberry—a long-time champion of the print—alongside E.L.V. Denim, Sinéad Gorey and Kent & Curwen, all featured iterations in their collections, spanning every cut, colour and length imaginable.

When it comes to pleated plaid skirts, meanwhile, Le Kilt continues to reimagine the Scottish classic. Fashion fans may recall the label’s collaboration with Dior for Cruise 2025, which firmly cemented its authority as the go-to place for all pleated skirts.

Kent & Curwen Autumn/Winter 25 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

As for styling? Consider the plaid skirt the star of any outfit. No matter if you opt for a mini or maxi style, you'll need little more than than a block colour jumper, boots and a leather jacket to make it look particularly polished.

Tempted? Scroll on for my edit of the chicest plaid skirts to shop now. Few prints are more suited to autumn dressing, after all.

Shop Plaid Skirts