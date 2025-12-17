This Little Known (but Award-Winning) K-Beauty Brand Has Just Restored My Dehydrated Winter Skin

As of late, few things are more prolific in the skincare world than K-beauty brands. And just when it seems as though I've tried them all, a new promising launch finds its way to me—the latest of which is a brand that's still fairly under the radar, but which I can guarantee will soon become one of the most sought-after on the market: haruharu wonder.

Having just won one of Marie Claire UK's Skin Awards, it's evident that this is some seriously good skincare based on rave reviews from our expert judging panel. But despite my high expectations before trying it out myself, it somehow managed to exceed them. Easily making one of the best milky toners I have ever tried and what has now become my favourite cleansing oil, the brand is doing simple skin boosters right.

It's only taken a few weeks of regularly using haruharu wonder to bring my dehydrated winter skin back from the brink—and it comes at a brilliant price point too. With vegan, cruelty-free, sensitivity-friendly formulas, I'm convinced there's no one these products won't suit.

haruharu wonder Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence View at Boots This gentle essence strengthens the skin barrier while providing deep hydration and nourishment. Think plump, dewy, quenched skin that glows all day long.

Even before trying the Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence, I was pretty sure I would like it. I have several hydrating toners in my collection and I never go a day without using one. However, haruharu wonder's surpassed even my expectations. Whilst other milky toners in my collection have a more watery texture, this one is much more creamy without being thick or heavy on the skin. It still sinks in within seconds, but it feels distinctly more nourishing than other essences.

In the few weeks it's been a part of my daily skincare routine, I've noticed the dry winter air impacting me far less. Applying this in the morning before my SPF and makeup makes my foundation sit a lot smoother on my face, but it also provides a long-lasting hydration that keeps my skin soft and dewy throughout the day. It mimics a thick moisturiser in terms of the radiance it provides, but without any greasiness or weight.

(Image credit: Future)

And in terms of the formula, it contains a multitude of ceramides, natural extracts, and anti-oxidant rich fermented ingredients to improve skin elasticity, break down dead skin to improve texture and tone, protect against free radicals, attract water to the skin, and calm irritation. Essentially, it's all your morning skincare in one.

Another one of my firm favourites from the range has to be the Black Rice Moisture Cleansing Oil. I will only use a cleansing balm or oil to remove my makeup—absolutely nothing else—so I can get pretty fussy. A good cleansing oil should remove all traces of mascara, foundation, lipstick, and anything else I have on without making my eyes sting, go blurry, or itch. Well, I can confirm this one ticks every single box.

haruharu wonder Black Rice Moisture Cleansing Oil View at Boots Made with 100% natural oils and nine essential ingredients, this cleansing oil can be used daily to remove makeup without stripping the skin.

I can rub at my waterproof mascara and remove every trace without my eyes suffering, which I scarcely find with cleansing oils. It also does a fantastic job of removing without stripping, but it doesn't leave behind a greasy film either.

Formulated with five plant oils, its minimalist formula encourages brighter skin, reduces inflammation, hydrates, and reinforces the skin barrier—so it's doing far more than just taking off makeup. Plus, I love the pump applicator that prevents messiness and means I don't use any more than I need. One push is plenty to dissolve a full face of makeup.